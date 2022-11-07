Baltic Horizon Fund consolidated unaudited results for Q1-Q3 2022

Management Board of Northern Horizon Capital AS has approved the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) for the first nine months of 2022.

Net result and net rental income

The Group recorded a net profit of EUR 6.1 million for Q1–Q3 2022 against a net loss of EUR 6.9 million for Q1-Q3 2021. The net result was mainly driven by strong recovery of the Galerija Centrs operating performance as fewer COVID-19 rent reliefs have been granted to tenants in 2022 and increased rent indexation. The net result for Q1-Q3 2021 was significantly impacted by the one-off negative valuation result of EUR 14.3 million. Meanwhile in Q1-Q3 2022, the valuation resulted in a net fair value gain of EUR 0.2 million (+0.1% of portfolio value). The positive impact of the increase in net rental income was also supplemented by a decrease in administrative expenses and a grant of EUR 0.3 million received from the Latvian government. Earnings per unit for Q1-Q3 2022 were EUR 0.05 (Q1-Q3 2021: EUR -0.06).

The Group earned net rental income of EUR 13.0 million in Q1-Q3 2022 compared to 13.2 million in Q1-Q3 2021. The results for Q1-Q3 2021 still included EUR 0.9 million of net rental income from G4S Headquarters, which was sold in Q4 2021 and did not contribute to Q1-Q3 2022 results. Rent indexations and the recovery of income improved the net rental income of the same portfolio mix (like-for-like portfolio). On an EPRA like-for-like basis, portfolio net rental income increased by 5.9% year on year, mainly due to higher performance in the retail segment, especially in Galerija Centrs.

Retail assets still have not fully recovered from decreased occupancy levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Assuming the recovery of Fund’s central retail assets to pre-COVID levels and successful leasing progress on the first tower of Meraki, the portfolio yield could reach 6.5%-7.0%.

Distributions to unitholders for Q1 2022, Q2 2022 and Q3 2022 Fund results

On 28 April 2022, the Fund declared a cash distribution of EUR 1,555 thousand (EUR 0.013 per unit) to the Fund unitholders for Q1 2022 results. This represents a 1.17% return on the weighted average Q1 2022 net asset value to its unitholders.

On 28 July 2022, the Fund declared a cash distribution of EUR 1,555 thousand (EUR 0.013 per unit) to the Fund unitholders for Q2 2022 results. This represents a 1.17% return on the weighted average Q2 2022 net asset value to its unitholders.

Cash distributions for Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 results will be announced together at the beginning of 2023.

EUR ’000 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 (+) Net rental income 4,676 3,798 4,193 4,482 4,298 (-) Fund administrative expenses (735) (633) (659) (726) (752) (-) External interest expenses (1,407) (1,408) (1,372) (1,403) (1,441) (-) CAPEX expenditure1 (38) (222) (266) (369) (247) (+) Extraordinary income related to investment properties2 - 440 - 261 - (+) Added back listing related expenses - - - - - (+) Added back acquisition related expenses 9 32 1 5 - Generated net cash flow (GNCF) 2,505 2,007 1,897 2,250 1,858 GNCF per weighted unit (EUR) 0.021 0.017 0.016 0.019 0.016 12-months rolling GNCF yield3 (%) 7.0% 6.8% 7.6% 8.0% 9.4% Dividends declared for the period 2,034 2,273 1,555 1,555 - Dividends declared per unit4 (EUR) 0.017 0.019 0.013 0.013 - 12-months rolling dividend yield3 (%) 4.5% 5.4% 6.3% 6.9% -

The table provides actual capital expenditures for the quarter. Future dividend distributions to unitholders are aimed to be based on the annual budgeted capital expenditure plans equalised for each quarter. This will reduce the quarterly volatility of cash distributions to unitholders. 12-month rolling GNCF and dividend yields are based on the closing market price of the unit as at the end of the quarter (Q3 2022: closing market price of the unit as of 30 September 2022). Based on the number of units entitled to dividends.

Completion of Europa SC reconstruction

The Europa SC refurbishment project was fully completed in Q3 2022. Reconstruction works started in September 2021 with the aim to finish reconstruction in two stages. The first stage was completed with the opening of the fully leased out food hall Dialogai (900 sq. m) on 24 January 2022. The interior of the ground floor passage, the lounge zones, an amphitheatre, the bakery zone and new escalators from the ground to the 3rd floor were completed in Q1 and Q2 2022, while the shop fronts, the elevator change and final fit-out works on the 2nd and 3rd floors were completed in Q3 2022. Reopening of the Europa SC took place on 8 September 2022.

Completion of the first Meraki office building

The Fund completed the first stage in the construction of the modern office building Meraki in September 2022 adjacent to the Fund’s Domus Pro complex. The first stage included the construction of the first Meraki office tower and the underground parking house for the entire asset. The first tower was already commissioned for rental activities in Q3 2022. In total, 8,133 sq. m of net leasable area can be offered to tenants in the first tower. The Funds aims to receive the BREEAM “Excellent” certification for the completed building.

GRESB benchmarking

In Q3 2022, Baltic Horizon received the GRESB 4 star rating for the first time, exceeding its initial goal of 3 stars. In addition, for the first time Baltic Horizon received an A-rating in the 2022 GRESB Public Disclosure Report. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is an investor-driven global ESG benchmark and reporting framework for listed property companies, private property funds, developers and investors that invest directly in real estate. The achievement of GRESB ratings confirms the Fund’s continuous efforts in the ESG field.

Gross Asset Value (GAV)

At the end of Q3 2022, the Fund’s GAV was EUR 349.2 million (31 December 2021: EUR 346.3 million), 0.8% higher than at the end of the previous period. The increase is mainly related to a positive property revaluation of EUR 0.2 million and capital investments (EUR 5.7 million) in the Meraki office building development project during Q1-Q3 2022. An additional EUR 4.5 million was invested in other (re)development projects.

Net Asset Value (NAV)

At the end of Q3 2022, the Fund’s NAV slightly increased to EUR 135.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR 132.6 million). Compared to the year-end 2021 NAV, the Fund’s NAV increased by 2.4%. The increase in operational performance, portfolio valuations and positive cash flow hedge reserve movement of EUR 2.4 million over the period was partially offset by a EUR 5.4 million dividend distribution to the unitholders. As of 30 September 2022, IFRS NAV per unit rose to EUR 1.1345 (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1082), while EPRA net tangible assets and EPRA net reinstatement value grew to EUR 1.2071 per unit (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1884). EPRA net disposal value was EUR 1.1299 per unit (31 December 2021: EUR 1.1086).

Investment properties

The Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio consists of 15 cash flow generating investment properties in the Baltic capitals. At the end of Q3 2022, the fair value of the Fund’s portfolio was EUR 338.6 million (31 December 2021: EUR 327.4 million) and incorporated a total net leasable area of 151,401 sq. m. The first tower of the Meraki office building was commissioned in September 2022, which added additional area to the Fund’s portfolio.

Interest-bearing loans and bonds

Interest-bearing loans and bonds (excluding lease liabilities) were EUR 198.3 million, remaining at a level similar to year-end 2021 (31 December 2021: EUR 198.6 million). Outstanding bank loans decreased slightly due to regular bank loan amortisation. Annual loan amortisation accounts for 0.3% of total debt outstanding.

Cash flow

Cash inflow from core operating activities for Q1-Q3 2022 amounted to EUR 10.8 million (Q1-Q3 2021: cash inflow of EUR 9.7 million). Cash outflow from investing activities was EUR 11.1 million (Q1-Q3 2021: cash outflow of EUR 4.0 million) due to subsequent capital expenditure on existing portfolio properties and investments in the Meraki, Postimaja and CC Plaza complex and Europa development projects. Cash outflow from financing activities was EUR 10.9 million (Q1-Q3 2021: cash outflow of EUR 4.4 million). During Q1-Q3 2022, the Fund made a cash distribution of EUR 5.4 million, paid regular interest on bank loans and bonds and paid premiums on interest rate caps. At the end of Q3 2022, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 4.9 million (31 December 2021: EUR 16.1 million). Operating costs are fully covered by cash flows generated by rental activities.

Key earnings figures

EUR ‘000 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Change (%) Net rental income 4,298 4,676 (8.1%) Administrative expenses (752) (735) (2.3%) Other operating income - 4 (100.0%) Valuation losses on investment properties (14) (5) (180.0%) Operating profit 3,532 3,940 (10.4%) Net financing costs (1,502) (1,470) (2.2%) Profit before tax 2,030 2,470 (17.8%) Income tax (132) (127) (3.9%) Net profit for the period 1,898 2,343 (19.0%) Weighted average number of units outstanding (units) 119,635,429 119,635,429 - Earnings per unit (EUR) 0.02 0.02 -





Key financial position figures

EUR ‘000 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 Change (%) Investment properties in use 338,638 315,959 7.2% Investment property under construction - 11,400 (100.0%) Gross asset value (GAV) 349,181 346,338 0.8% Interest-bearing loans and bonds 198,282 198,571 (0.1%) Total liabilities 213,457 213,754 (0.1%) IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) 135,724 132,584 2.4% EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) 144,413 142,176 1.6% Number of units outstanding (units) 119,635,429 119,635,429 - IFRS Net asset value (IFRS NAV) per unit (EUR) 1.135 1.1082 2.4% EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (EPRA NRV) per unit (EUR) 1.2071 1.1884 1.6% Loan-to-Value ratio (%) 59.1% 60.7% - Average effective interest rate (%) 2.8% 2.7% -





During Q3 2022, the average actual occupancy of the portfolio was 92.5% (Q2 2022: 93.4%). The occupancy rate as of 30 September 2022 was 90.0% (30 June 2022: 93.3%). The overall occupancy rate in the portfolio decreased due to the completion of the development of the first tower of the Meraki building. The first tenants moved to the premises in September 2022. As of September 2022, the occupancy rate of the portfolio, excluding the impact of the Meraki building, increased to 93.8%. Increasing occupancy figures were supplemented with new leases in the Europa SC and the Pirita SC. The Europa SC leased almost 500 sq. m to the Lithuanian Red cross which moved into the premises in Q3 2022. Consumer electronics retailer Avitelos prekyba opened its shop of approx. 460 sq. m and added electronic goods products to the product mix offered in the shopping centre.

Occupancy rates in the office segment were strongly impacted by the completed Meraki office development. The building was commissioned in September with an occupancy rate of 23.4%. Excluding the Meraki building, the office segment remained strong at around 97.6% occupancy during Q3 2022. Most remaining vacancies were temporary as lease agreements have been signed and tenants will be moving in soon. Vainodes I and North Star are now fully occupied. The Fund’s retail and office leasing teams were expanded in 2022 to speed up the leasing process.

The Fund is having in-depth negotiations with potential anchor tenants for the shopping centres. Many leases in the portfolio were prolonged during Q2 and Q3 2022 resulting in a significantly increased Fund’s WAULT. The average direct property yield during Q3 2022 was 5.0% (Q2 2022: 5.3%). The net initial yield for the whole portfolio for Q3 2022 was 5.3% (Q2 2022: 5.6%). Property yields decreased compared to Q2 2022 after an increase in unrecovered property costs due to surging energy prices in the Baltics.

Overview of the Fund’s investment properties as of 30 September 2022

Property name Sector Fair value1

(EUR ‘000) NLA

(sq. m) Direct property yield

Q3 20222 Net initial yield

Q3 20223 Occupancy rate Vilnius, Lithuania Duetto I Office 18,525 8,587 8.1% 6.6% 97.6% Duetto II Office 20,284 8,674 7.4% 6.7% 100.0% Europa SC Retail 39,610 16,901 3.0% 3.3% 87.3% Domus Pro Retail Park Retail 16,543 11,226 7.9% 7.5% 98.5% Domus Pro Office Office 8,010 4,830 8.3% 6.7% 97.3% North Star Office 21,593 10,579 6.3% 6.2% 98.1% Meraki4 Office 17,194 8,113 - - 23.4% Total Vilnius 141,759 68,910 5.5% 5.3% 86.8% Riga, Latvia Upmalas Biroji BC Office 21,979 10,459 6.3% 6.9% 98.8% Vainodes I Office 18,481 8,052 6.3% 7.4% 95.2% LNK Centre Office 17,668 7,452 6.6% 6.5% 100.0% Sky SC Retail 5,693 3,240 7.4% 6.6% 97.6% Galerija Centrs Retail 65,005 19,171 2.4% 2.8% 80.5% Total Riga 128,826 48,374 4.3% 4.8% 91.1% Tallinn, Estonia Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Retail 27,082 9,232 3.6% 4.7% 95.6% Postimaja & CC Plaza complex Leisure 14,525 8,664 8.1% 6.6% 100.0% Lincona Office 17,079 10,780 7.1% 6.7% 91.5% Pirita SC Retail 9,367 5,441 6.1% 8.1% 92.6% Total Tallinn 68,053 34,117 5.4% 6.1% 95.0% Total portfolio 338,638 151,401 5.0% 5.3% 90.0%

Based on the latest valuation as of 30 June 2022, subsequent capital expenditure and recognised right-of-use assets, Direct property yield (DPY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the acquisition value and subsequent capital expenditure of the property. The net initial yield (NIY) is calculated by dividing annualized NOI by the market value of the property. The Fund completed the development of the first tower of Meraki building in September 2022. Rental income will be received starting from October 2022. Initial rental costs were recognised in September 2022.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR ‘000 01.07.2022-30.09.2022 01.07.2021- 30.09.2021 01.01.2022-30.09.2022 01.01.2021-

30.09.2021 Rental income 5,352 5,332 15,422 14,844 Service charge income 1,362 1,271 4,007 3,697 Cost of rental activities (2,416) (1,927) (6,456) (5,335) Net rental income 4,298 4,676 12,973 13,206 Administrative expenses (752) (735) (2,137) (2,236) Other operating income - 4 278 4 Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties (14) (5) 158 (14,264) Operating profit (loss) 3,532 3,940 11,272 (3,290) Financial income 1 - 1 1 Financial expenses (1,503) (1,470) (4,463) (4,222) Net financial expenses (1,502) (1,470) (4,462) (4,221) Profit (loss) before tax 2,032 2,470 6,812 (7,511) Income tax charge (132) (127) (673) 632 Profit (loss) for the period 1,898 2,343 6,137 (6,879) Other comprehensive income that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Net gain on cash flow hedges 1,308 168 2,604 619 Income tax relating to net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (102) (3) (217) (34) Other comprehensive income, net of tax, that is or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 1,206 165 2,387 585 Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period, net of tax 3,104 2,508 8,524 (6,294) Basic and diluted earnings per unit (EUR) 0.02 0.02 0.05 (0.06)





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR ‘000 30.09.2022 31.12.2021 Non-current assets Investment properties 338,638 315,959 Investment property under construction - 11,400 Intangible assets 7 9 Property, plant and equipment 2 2 Derivative financial instruments 2,126 - Other non-current assets - 23 Total non-current assets 340,773 327,393 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2,746 2,708 Prepayments 507 137 Derivative financial instruments 301 - Cash and cash equivalents 4,854 16,100 Total current assets 8,408 18,945 Total assets 349,181 346,338 Equity Paid in capital 145,200 145,200 Cash flow hedge reserve 1,558 (829) Retained earnings (11,034) (11,787) Total equity 135,724 132,584 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 82,836 157,471 Deferred tax liabilities 7,170 6,297 Derivative financial instruments - 756 Other non-current liabilities 1,335 1,103 Total non-current liabilities 91,341 165,627 Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 115,992 41,676 Trade and other payables 5,369 5,223 Income tax payable 1 5 Derivative financial instruments 5 109 Other current liabilities 749 1,114 Total current liabilities 122,116 48,127 Total liabilities 213,457 213,754 Total equity and liabilities 349,181 346,338





For more information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 23:00 EET on 7 November 2022.

Attachment