Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2022 average production of 19,870 bo/d (34,489 boe/d)

Q3 2022 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $210.1 million; net income attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP of $79.3 million, or $1.06 per common unit

Q3 2022 cash available for distribution to Viper’s common units (as defined and reconciled below) of $79.2 million, or $1.07 per common unit

Q3 2022 base cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit; implies a 2.9% annualized yield based on the November 4, 2022 unit closing price of $34.35

Q3 2022 variable cash distribution of $0.24 per common unit; total base-plus-variable distribution of $0.49 per common unit implies a 5.7% annualized yield based on the November 4, 2022 unit closing price of $34.35

Repurchased 1.8 million common units in Q3 2022 for $50.7 million (average price of $27.91 per unit)

Total Q3 2022 return of capital to LP unitholders of $59.4 million, or $0.80 per common unit, represents 75% of cash available for distribution from unit repurchases and the declared base-plus-variable distribution

273 total gross (4.8 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells turned to production on Viper’s acreage during Q3 2022 with an average lateral length of 10,880 feet

Initiating average daily production guidance for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 of 19,250 to 20,250 bo/d (33,250 to 35,000 boe/d)

Narrowing full year 2022 average daily production guidance to 19,250 to 19,500 bo/d (33,250 to 33,750 boe/d)

As of October 20, 2022, there were approximately 570 gross horizontal wells in the process of active development on Viper’s acreage in which Viper expects to own an average 1.8% net royalty interest (10.6 net 100% royalty interest wells)

Approximately 520 gross (11.9 net 100% royalty interest) line-of-sight wells on Viper’s acreage that are not currently in the process of active development, but for which Viper has visibility to the potential of future development in coming quarters, based on Diamondback’s current completion schedule and third party operators’ permits

“The third quarter was another strong quarter for Viper. Oil production set a Company record for a second consecutive quarter both on an absolute and per unit basis. Importantly, this quarter marks our first quarter with our enhanced capital return program in place. Not only have we increased our committed return of capital to 75% of cash available for distribution, but the flexibility we now have in returning capital allowed us to repurchase over 1.8 million common units during the quarter, or over 1% of our weighted average unit count from the prior quarter. Additionally, we have announced that these repurchases are to be supplemented by a distribution for the third quarter of $0.49 per unit, which provides a competitive annualized yield of almost 6% at today’s unit price,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Viper’s General Partner.

Mr. Stice continued, “Looking ahead, Viper has initiated average production guidance for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 that implies roughly flat volumes relative to the third quarter. As operators move to developing larger pads, royalty volumes can be subject to somewhat uneven volumes from quarter to quarter. It is important to note, however, that Viper continues to expect Diamondback to focus on developing Viper’s high concentration royalty acreage in the Northern Midland Basin, and as a result, growing Viper’s 2023 Diamondback-operated net oil volumes by roughly 10% year over year. Given that Diamondback operates roughly 60% of Viper’s total production, we still anticipate meaningful production growth in 2023.”

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Viper’s third quarter 2022 average unhedged realized prices were $91.87 per barrel of oil, $7.01 per Mcf of natural gas and $35.15 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $69.31/boe.

Viper’s third quarter 2022 average hedged realized prices were $91.26 per barrel of oil, $5.36 per Mcf of natural gas and $35.15 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $66.82/boe.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded total operating income of $221.6 million and consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $210.1 million. Through the first three quarters of 2022, Viper generated $662.8 million in operating income and $509.8 million in consolidated net income.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $11.6 million and total long-term debt outstanding (excluding debt issuance, discounts and premiums) of $675.4 million, resulting in net debt (as defined and reconciled below) of $663.7 million. Viper’s outstanding long-term debt as of September 30, 2022 consisted of $430.4 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027 and $245.0 million in borrowings on its revolving credit facility, leaving $255.0 million available for future borrowings and $266.6 million of total liquidity.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 CASH DISTRIBUTION & CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Viper announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Viper Energy Partners General Partner declared a base distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the third quarter of 2022 payable on November 25, 2022 to eligible common unitholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

The Board also declared a variable cash distribution of $0.24 per common unit for the third quarter of 2022 payable on November 25, 2022 to eligible common unitholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

During the third quarter of 2022, Viper repurchased 1.8 million common units for an aggregate purchase price of $50.7 million (average price of $27.91 per unit). In total through September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 9.1 million common units for an aggregate of $189.0 million, reflecting an average price of $20.82 per unit.

On August 23, 2022, Viper made a cash distribution to its common unitholders and subsequently has reasonably estimated that a portion of that distribution, as well as a portion of the distribution payable on November 25, 2022, should not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Rather, approximately 55% of distributions that have been paid, or which are expected to be paid, in 2022 are estimated to constitute non-taxable reductions to the tax basis of each distribution recipient’s ownership interest in Viper. The Form 8937 containing additional information may be found on www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the third quarter of 2022, Viper estimates that 273 gross (4.8 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells with an average royalty interest of 1.7% were turned to production on its acreage position with an average lateral length of 10,880 feet. Of these 273 gross wells, Diamondback is the operator of 52 gross wells, with an average royalty interest of 5.4%, and the remaining 221 gross wells, with an average royalty interest of 0.9%, are operated by third parties.

Additionally, during the third quarter of 2022, Viper acquired 165 net royalty acres for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40.1 million. Of the acquired properties, approximately 102 net royalty acres are operated by Diamondback. These acquisitions were funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under our credit facility.

Also during the third quarter of 2022, Viper completed a divestiture of 93 net royalty acres for total proceeds of approximately $29.9 million.

As a result of the acquisitions and divestiture completed during the quarter, Viper’s footprint of mineral and royalty interests increased to 26,789 net royalty acres as of September 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes Viper’s gross well information:

Diamondback Operated Third Party Operated Total Horizontal wells turned to production (third quarter 2022)(1): Gross wells 52 221 273 Net 100% royalty interest wells 2.8 2.0 4.8 Average percent net royalty interest 5.4% 0.9% 1.7% Horizontal producing well count (as of October 20, 2022): Gross wells 1,504 4,838 6,342 Net 100% royalty interest wells 113.6 63.7 177.3 Average percent net royalty interest 7.6% 1.3% 2.8% Horizontal active development well count (as of October 20, 2022): Gross wells 95 475 570 Net 100% royalty interest wells 5.5 5.1 10.6 Average percent net royalty interest 5.7% 1.1% 1.8% Line of sight wells (as of October 20, 2022): Gross wells 166 354 520 Net 100% royalty interest wells 8.3 3.6 11.9 Average percent net royalty interest 5.0% 1.0% 2.3%

(1) Average lateral length of 10,880 feet.

The 570 gross wells currently in the process of active development are those wells that have been spud and are expected to be turned to production within approximately the next six to eight months. Further in regard to the active development on Viper’s asset base, there are currently 49 gross rigs operating on Viper’s acreage, 11 of which are operated by Diamondback. The 520 line-of-sight wells are those that are not currently in the process of active development, but for which Viper has reason to believe that they will be turned to production within approximately the next 15 to 18 months. The expected timing of these line-of-sight wells is based primarily on permitting by third party operators or Diamondback’s current expected completion schedule. Existing permits or active development of Viper’s royalty acreage does not ensure that those wells will be turned to production.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Viper’s updated guidance for the full year 2022, as well as average production guidance for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.

Viper Energy Partners Q4 2022 / Q1 2023 Net Production - MBo/d 19.25 - 20.25 Q4 2022 / Q1 2023 Net Production - MBoe/d 33.25 - 35.00 Full Year 2022 Net Production - MBo/d 19.25 - 19.50 Full Year 2022 Net Production - MBoe/d 33.25 - 33.75 Unit costs ($/boe) Depletion $9.75 - $10.75 Cash G&A $0.50 - $0.60 Non-Cash Unit-Based Compensation $0.10 - $0.20 Interest Expense(1) $3.25 - $3.75 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue) (2) 7% Cash Tax Rate (% of Pre-Tax Income Attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP)(3) 11% - 16% Q4 2022 Cash Taxes ($ - million)(4) $2.0 - $5.0





(1) Includes actual interest expense for the first three quarters of 2022 plus expected interest for the remainder of 2022 assuming $430.0 million in principal of senior notes and current revolver balance. (2) Includes production taxes of 4.6% for crude oil and 7.5% for natural gas and natural gas liquids and ad valorem taxes. (3) Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP is reconciled below. (4) Attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP.





CONFERENCE CALL



Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live audio-only webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here . The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Viper’s website at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

Viper Energy Partners LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,616 $ 39,448 Royalty income receivable (net of allowance for credit losses) 94,215 68,568 Royalty income receivable—related party 10,267 2,144 Derivative instruments 4,686 — Other current assets 3,506 989 Total current assets 124,290 111,149 Property: Oil and natural gas interests, full cost method of accounting ($1,460,744 and $1,640,172 excluded from depletion at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 3,493,979 3,513,590 Land 5,688 5,688 Accumulated depletion and impairment (688,996 ) (599,163 ) Property, net 2,810,671 2,920,115 Derivative instruments 839 — Deferred income taxes (net of allowances) 49,656 — Other assets 301 2,757 Total assets $ 2,985,757 $ 3,034,021 Liabilities and Unitholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17 $ 69 Accrued liabilities 24,173 20,509 Derivative instruments 891 3,417 Income taxes payable — 471 Total current liabilities 25,081 24,466 Long-term debt, net 669,638 776,727 Derivative instruments 125 — Total liabilities 694,844 801,193 Unitholders’ equity: General Partner 669 729 Common units (74,156,051 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 78,546,403 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 722,397 813,161 Class B units (90,709,946 units issued and outstanding September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 857 931 Total Viper Energy Partners LP unitholders’ equity 723,923 814,821 Non-controlling interest 1,566,990 1,418,007 Total equity 2,290,913 2,232,828 Total liabilities and unitholders’ equity $ 2,985,757 $ 3,034,021





Viper Energy Partners LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income: Royalty income $ 219,909 $ 127,649 $ 651,828 $ 337,619 Lease bonus income 1,497 223 10,508 1,032 Other operating income 211 132 506 479 Total operating income 221,617 128,004 662,842 339,130 Costs and expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 15,638 8,625 45,547 23,426 Depletion 30,460 25,366 89,833 74,230 General and administrative expenses 2,139 1,735 5,972 6,118 Total costs and expenses 48,237 35,726 141,352 103,774 Income (loss) from operations 173,380 92,278 521,490 235,356 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (10,731 ) (8,328 ) (30,158 ) (24,161 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 882 (9,599 ) (19,366 ) (70,649 ) Other income, net 162 — 200 77 Total other expense, net (9,687 ) (17,927 ) (49,324 ) (94,733 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 163,693 74,351 472,166 140,623 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (46,409 ) 906 (37,597 ) 941 Net income (loss) 210,102 73,445 509,763 139,682 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 130,762 56,613 379,796 121,208 Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP $ 79,340 $ 16,832 $ 129,967 $ 18,474 Net income (loss) attributable to common limited partner units: Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.26 $ 1.70 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.26 $ 1.70 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of common limited partner units outstanding: Basic 74,943 64,152 76,215 64,724 Diluted 74,943 64,241 76,325 64,815





Viper Energy Partners LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 210,102 $ 73,445 $ 509,763 $ 139,682 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes (49,656 ) — (49,656 ) — Depletion 30,460 25,366 89,833 74,230 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (882 ) 9,599 19,366 70,649 Net cash receipts (payments) on derivatives (10,263 ) (25,306 ) (27,292 ) (61,188 ) Other 1,479 1,340 4,372 3,332 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Royalty income receivable 28,229 (5,122 ) (25,647 ) (14,923 ) Royalty income receivable—related party 322 (18,343 ) (8,123 ) (20,024 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,192 9,009 3,612 7,902 Other (4,762 ) 4 (2,987 ) 12 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 214,221 69,992 513,241 199,672 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas interests (40,196 ) (5,909 ) (38,334 ) (6,728 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas interests 28,609 — 57,945 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,587 ) (5,909 ) 19,611 (6,728 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility 85,000 62,000 229,000 87,000 Repayment on credit facility (90,000 ) (32,000 ) (288,000 ) (79,000 ) Repayment of senior notes — — (48,963 ) — Repurchased units as part of unit buyback (50,723 ) (13,740 ) (118,932 ) (33,562 ) Distributions to public (60,033 ) (20,995 ) (147,117 ) (46,102 ) Distributions to Diamondback (79,535 ) (30,201 ) (186,550 ) (65,913 ) Other (39 ) (29 ) (122 ) (2,948 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (195,330 ) (34,965 ) (560,684 ) (140,525 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,304 29,118 (27,832 ) 52,419 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,312 42,422 39,448 19,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,616 $ 71,540 $ 11,616 $ 71,540





Viper Energy Partners LP Selected Operating Data (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Production Data: Oil (MBbls) 1,828 1,798 1,480 Natural gas (MMcf) 4,086 3,898 3,347 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 664 607 503 Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 3,173 3,054 2,541 Average daily oil volumes (BO/d) 19,870 19,758 16,087 Average daily combined volumes (BOE/d) 34,489 33,560 27,620 Average sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 91.87 $ 106.34 $ 67.67 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 7.01 $ 6.10 $ 3.61 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 35.15 $ 39.28 $ 30.66 Combined ($/BOE)(2) $ 69.31 $ 78.20 $ 50.24 Oil, hedged ($/Bbl)(3) $ 91.26 $ 105.59 $ 50.57 Natural gas, hedged ($/Mcf)(3) $ 5.36 $ 4.72 $ 3.61 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl)(3) $ 35.15 $ 39.28 $ 30.66 Combined price, hedged ($/BOE)(3) $ 66.82 $ 75.99 $ 40.28 Average Costs ($/BOE): Production and ad valorem taxes $ 4.93 $ 5.25 $ 3.39 General and administrative - cash component(4) 0.56 0.51 0.59 Total operating expense - cash $ 5.49 $ 5.76 $ 3.98 General and administrative - non-cash unit compensation expense $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 Interest expense, net $ 3.38 $ 3.20 $ 3.28 Depletion $ 9.60 $ 10.47 $ 9.98





(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl. (2) Realized price net of all deducts for gathering, transportation and processing. (3) Hedged prices reflect the impact of cash settlements of our matured commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices. (4) Excludes non-cash unit-based compensation expense for the respective periods presented.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Viper defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (“net income (loss)”) before interest expense, net, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, depletion expense, non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, if any. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States’ generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate Viper’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, royalty income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA.

Viper defines cash available for distribution generally as an amount equal to its Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable quarter less cash needed for income taxes payable, debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board may deem appropriate, lease bonus income, distribution equivalent rights payments and preferred distributions, if any. Management believes cash available for distribution is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate Viper’s operating performance excluding the impact of non-cash financial items and short-term changes in working capital. Viper’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in its credit facility or any of its other contracts. Viper further defines cash available for variable distribution as 75 percent of cash available for distribution less base distributions declared and repurchased units as part of unit buyback for the applicable quarter.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution and cash available for variable distribution:

Viper Energy Partners LP (unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP $ 79,340 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 130,762 Net income (loss) 210,102 Interest expense, net 10,731 Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 362 Depletion 30,460 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments (11,145 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (46,409 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 194,101 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest(1) 106,436 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP $ 87,665 Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available for distribution: Income taxes payable for the current quarter $ (3,247 ) Debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves (4,352 ) Lease bonus income(2) (673 ) Distribution equivalent rights payments (132 ) Preferred distributions (45 ) Cash available for distribution to Viper Energy Partners LP unitholders $ 79,216 Amounts Amounts Per

Common Unit Reconciliation to cash available for variable distribution: Cash available for distribution to Viper Energy Partners LP unitholders $ 79,216 $ 1.07 75% Committed Return of Capital $ 59,412 $ 0.80 Less: Base distribution 18,539 0.25 Repurchased units as part of unit buyback(2) 22,815 0.31 Cash available for variable distribution $ 18,058 $ 0.24 Total approved base and variable distribution per unit $ 0.49 Common limited partner units outstanding 74,156





(1) Does not take into account special income allocation consideration. (2) Reflects amounts attributable to the common unitholders’ ownership interest in Viper Energy Partners LP.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes to the non-GAAP financial measure of pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP. Management believes this measure is useful to investors given it provides the basis for income taxes payable by Viper Energy Partners LP, which is an adjustment to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available for distribution to Viper Energy Partners LP unitholders.

Viper Energy Partners LP Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 163,693 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 130,762 Pre-tax income attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP $ 32,931 Income taxes payable for the current quarter $ 3,247 Effective cash tax rate attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP 9.9 %



Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners, LP plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, if any, and related income tax adjustments. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts. Management believes adjusted net income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company’s performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP to adjusted net income (loss):

Viper Energy Partners LP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Amounts Amounts Per

Diluted Unit Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP(a) $ 79,340 $ 1.06 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 130,762 1.74 Net income (loss)(a) 210,102 2.80 Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (11,145 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted income excluding above items(a) 198,957 2.65 Income tax adjustment for above items (3,160 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted net income (loss)(a) 195,797 2.61 Less: Adjusted net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 121,859 1.63 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP(a) $ 73,938 $ 0.98 Weighted average common units outstanding: Basic 74,943 Diluted 74,943





(a) The Partnership’s earnings (loss) per diluted unit amount has been computed using the two-class method in accordance with GAAP. The two-class method is an earnings allocation which reflects the respective ownership among holders of common units and participating securities. Diluted earnings per share using the two-class method is calculated as (i) net income attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP, (ii) plus the reallocation of $0.2 million in earnings attributable to participating securities, divided by (iii) diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT TO NET DEBT

The Company defines net debt as debt (excluding debt issuance costs, discounts and premiums) less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position because the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.





September 30, 2022 Net Q3 Principal Borrowings/

(Repayments) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Total long-term debt(1) $ 675,350 $ (5,000 ) $ 680,350 $ 727,938 $ 783,938 $ 571,938 Cash and cash equivalents (11,616 ) (4,312 ) (33,066 ) (39,448 ) (41,515 ) Net debt $ 663,734 $ 676,038 $ 694,872 $ 744,490 $ 530,423

(1) Excludes debt issuance costs, discounts & premiums.



Derivatives

As of the filing date, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2024 Collars - WTI (Cushing) 4,000 — — — — — Floor Price $ 50.00 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Ceiling Price $ 128.01 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Deferred Premium Puts - WTI (Cushing) 8,000 8,000 — — — — Strike $ 55.00 $ 54.25 $ — $ — $ — $ — Premium $ (1.54 ) $ (1.90 ) $ — $ — $ — $ —





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2024 Costless Collars - Henry Hub 20,000 — — — — — Floor Price $ 2.50 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Ceiling Price $ 4.62 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl) Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2024 Midland-Cushing Basis Swabs — 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 — Swap Price $ — $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ —





Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu) Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 FY 2024 Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub — 30,000 30,000 30,000 30,000 20,000 Swap Price $ — $ (1.33 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (1.23 )





