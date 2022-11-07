Shockwave Medical Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Recognized revenue of $131.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 102% from the same period in 2021

Received FDA Clearance for the Shockwave IVL System with the Shockwave L 6 Peripheral IVL Catheter

Peripheral IVL Catheter Received CE marking for the Shockwave C 2+ coronary catheter in Europe

coronary catheter in Europe Granted reimbursement for the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan

“Our third quarter achievements were encouraging across the entire Shockwave organization. Sales of all products, both in the U.S. and international markets, outperformed expectations, and operationally our accomplishments continue to be the backbone of our success,” said Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave Medical. “These results were particularly impressive in light of the many ongoing macro issues we have all seen across the globe. Despite these challenges, our team and our customers have been able to adapt and remain focused on using our IVL technology to treat patients suffering from calcified vascular disease.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $131.3 million, a 102% increase from $65.2 million in the same period of 2021. The growth was primarily driven by the launch of the coronary product, Shockwave C2, in the U.S. in February 2021, continued recovery from the pandemic impact and increased adoption of Shockwave products.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $113.5 million compared to $54.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 86%, as compared to 83% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by product mix along with continued improvement in manufacturing productivity and process efficiencies.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $76.7 million, a 49% increase from $51.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by sales force expansion in the U.S. and higher headcount to support the growth of the business.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $35.0 million, compared to net income of $1.9 million in the same period of 2021. Basic and diluted net income per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.97 and $0.92, respectively.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $250.7 million as of September 30, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance



Shockwave Medical projects revenue for the full year 2022 to range from $483 million to $488 million, which represents 104% to 106% growth over the Company’s prior year revenue. This compares to previous revenue guidance of $465 million to $475 million.

Conference Call



Shockwave Medical will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 7, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. The call may be accessed by dialing 877-704-4453 for domestic callers or 201-389-0920 for international callers, using conference ID:13733213. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com/ .

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.



Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expectations, projections, beliefs, and prospects, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these terms. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, financial results, and liquidity and capital resources, including the impact on our sales, expenses, supply chain, manufacturing, research and development activities, clinical trials, and employees; our ability to develop, manufacture, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for, market and sell, our products; our expected future growth, including the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; our ability to obtain coverage and reimbursement for procedures performed using our products; our ability to scale our organizational culture; the impact of the development, regulatory approval, efficacy and commercialization of competing products; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our financial performance and capital requirements; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, as well as our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others. These factors, as well as others, are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part I, Item IA - Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and in our other periodic and other reports filed with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster

dkaster@shockwavemedical.com

SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,779 $ 89,209 Short-term investments 122,888 111,772 Accounts receivable, net 64,224 37,435 Inventory 68,974 42,978 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,393 4,508 Total current assets 395,258 285,902 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,107 27,496 Property and equipment, net 39,265 24,361 Equity method investment 4,573 5,987 Other assets 3,606 1,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 475,809 $ 345,682 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,469 $ 3,520 Term notes, current portion — 5,500 Accrued liabilities 49,492 40,870 Lease liability, current portion 1,260 1,738 Total current liabilities 54,221 51,628 Lease liability, noncurrent 38,532 28,321 Term notes, noncurrent portion 14,853 11,630 Related party contract liability, noncurrent portion 12,273 12,273 TOTAL LIABILITIES 119,879 103,852 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock — — Common stock 36 35 Additional paid-in capital 535,230 494,806 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,612 ) (202 ) Accumulated deficit (177,724 ) (252,809 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 355,930 241,830 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 475,809 $ 345,682





SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 131,330 $ 65,155 $ 345,707 $ 152,963 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 17,874 10,949 47,494 28,775 Gross profit 113,456 54,206 298,213 124,188 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,177 13,735 57,956 35,827 Sales and marketing 42,082 28,393 118,558 78,098 General and administrative 14,434 9,265 39,988 25,117 Total operating expenses 76,693 51,393 216,502 139,042 Income (loss) from operations 36,763 2,813 81,711 (14,854 ) Income (loss) from equity method investment 97 (342 ) (1,414 ) (5,865 ) Interest expense (316 ) (165 ) (917 ) (795 ) Other expense, net (1,423 ) (280 ) (3,206 ) (369 ) Net income (loss) before taxes 35,121 2,026 76,174 (21,883 ) Income tax provision 118 78 1,089 195 Net income (loss) $ 35,003 $ 1,948 $ 75,085 $ (22,078 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.97 $ 0.06 $ 2.10 $ (0.63 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.92 $ 0.05 $ 1.99 $ (0.63 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 36,003,931 35,207,276 35,807,264 35,013,072 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 37,948,049 37,567,176 37,813,107 35,013,072



