Agile Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“The third quarter is the quarter we expected to be the breakout quarter for both Agile and Twirla and we are thrilled to share the quarter’s encouraging results,” said Agile Therapeutics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari. “Net revenue grew 43% in the quarter – the largest quarter-over-quarter increase we have achieved – and the growth was driven by increasing Twirla demand. This reinforces our confidence in the credibility of our current business plan and we believe the plan can deliver additional growth in the fourth quarter 2022 and in 2023. We are focused on our key goals of growing Twirla and generating positive cash flow, and pursuing opportunities to advance our performance, including exploring business development opportunities.”

Third Quarter Performance Updates

Twirla delivered $3.0 million in net revenue for the third quarter 2022 . This was an increase of 43% from the second quarter 2022 – the largest quarter-over-quarter increase the Company has achieved. Net revenue growth reflects improvements in the following key areas: Significant Twirla Demand Growth Twirla demand for the third quarter was 28,541 total cycles, a 35% increase from the second quarter 2022 . Compared to the third quarter 2021, total demand for Twirla grew by 18,706 total cycles, or 192%. Significant Twirla Factory Sales Growth Twirla factory sales for the third quarter were 33,282 total cycles, a 54% increase from the second quarter 2022. Compared to the third quarter 2021, factory sales for Twirla grew by 22,632 total cycles, or 212%. Company Operating Expenses GAAP Operating expenses for the third quarter 2022 were $20.3 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter 2022 were $9.2 million, a 19% decrease from the $11.3 million reported for the second quarter 2022. Compared to the third quarter 2021, Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by $5.2 million, or 36%. In the fourth quarter 2022, the Company expects operating expenses to be within the range of $10.5 million to 11.5 million.

The third quarter 2022 improvements in net revenue, Twirla demand, and Twirla sales reflect a significant increase in sales in the non-retail channel through the Company’s collaboration with Afaxys. Collaboration with Afaxys Non-retail cycles purchased in the third quarter of 2022 were 6,479, a 361% increase from the 1,404 non-retail cycles dispensed in the second quarter 2022 . The significant non-retail channel growth is the product of the efforts being made by Afaxys to penetrate the Planned Parenthood network. In the third quarter, the Company began to see conversion of large Planned Parenthood accounts in California.



Potential Future Upside from Twirla Business Plan

The Company expects its business plan to produce further growth in Twirla in the fourth quarter 2022 and 2023. Enhanced Presence on Connected TV (CTV) Late in the third quarter 2022, the Company relaunched promotion of the Twirla direct-to-consumer commercial on connected TV (CTV) to coincide with the back-to-school months, which have historically been an active time of year for contraception discussions and decisions. The Company plans to run the commercial through the end of 2022 and believes it can raise Twirla awareness, trial and adoption in the fourth quarter 2022. The commercial is targeted to women in the Twirla age demographic of 18-24 years old in key states that have large markets for contraceptives and potentially strong reimbursement coverage for Twirla.

Increased Footprint in Telemedicine In the second quarter 2022, the Company announced its collaboration with female telemedicine leader Nurx that made Twirla an available option to Nurx patients. The launch of the collaboration is occurring in the fourth quarter 2022 and the Company expects to begin to see the impact of Nurx in the retail channel in 2023. Additionally, the Company and Nurx are planning to roll out a shared initiative designed to raise awareness amongst the Nurx contraception patient network of more than 1 million patients.

Potential for Greater Volume Growth After achieving non-retail channel growth of 361% in the third quarter 2022, the Company believes it can continue momentum in the fourth quarter 2022 from both new and returning orders. The Company believes there is additional potential for Twirla volume growth in this channel based on the reach of the Afaxys customer network, which includes Planned Parenthood and student health centers. The Company also believes it will start to experience increased growth in the retail channel from physicians who gain more clinical experience with Twirla in the Planned Parenthood setting and become more comfortable prescribing Twirla in their other practices.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value and share data)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,145 $ 19,143 Accounts receivable, net 3,711 1,533 Inventory, net 1,797 966 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,834 2,283 Total current assets 15,487 23,925 Property and equipment, net 203 12,447 Right of use asset 761 949 Other non-current assets 2,012 2,012 Total assets $ 18,463 $ 39,333 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Long-term debt, current portion $ 1,318 $ 16,833 Accounts payable 4,906 8,707 Accrued expenses 5,152 3,563 Lease liability, current portion 277 175 Total current liabilities 11,653 29,278 Lease liabilities, long-term 550 784 Long-term debt — — Total liabilities 12,203 30,062 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,850 issued and no shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 39,026,823 and 3,034,901 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4 — Additional paid-in capital 437,027 396,388 Accumulated deficit (430,771 ) (387,117 ) Total stockholders’ equity 6,340 9,271 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,463 $ 39,333

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 3,002 $ 1,287 Cost of product revenues 1,425 2,711 Gross profit (loss) 1,577 (1,424 ) Operating expenses: Research and development $ 788 $ 1,593 Selling and marketing 5,560 9,386 General and administrative 2,815 3,371 Loss on disposition of assets 11,122 — Total operating expenses 20,285 14,350 Loss from operations (18,708 ) (15,774 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 46 1 Interest expense (1,004 ) (999 ) Total other income (expense), net (958 ) (998 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (19,666 ) (16,772 ) Benefit from income taxes — — Net loss $ (19,666 ) $ (16,772 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.53 ) $ 7.20 Weighted-average common shares (basic and diluted) 36,997,836 2,343,930 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (19,666 ) $ (16,772 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized loss on marketable securities — — Comprehensive loss $ (19,666 ) $ (16,772 )

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)