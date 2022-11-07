Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

– Sales in the Third Quarter of 2022 Increased 6% Year-Over-Year to $115.7 Million (up 9% on a Constant Currency Basis) –



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter

Sales of $115.7 million increased 6.0%.

Gross margin was 34.1% compared to 36.0%.

Net income of $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income before non‐cash items of $10.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0% compared to $19.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%.



Management Commentary

“Our portfolio of ‘Super Fan’ brands were largely resilient amid a challenging consumer backdrop," said Clarus President John Walbrecht. “Demand in both our Outdoor and Precision Sport segments remained intact during the quarter, demonstrating market share gains as activity-based, Super Fan consumer brands can gain market share even when macroeconomic challenges arise.

“In our Adventure segment, limited vehicle deliveries and higher-than-normal inventory in the channel persisted in our home market of Australia, and we began to experience challenging conditions in North America after a strong first half of the year. These headwinds were further exacerbated by volatile foreign currency markets. We believe these issues will be short-lived, and we see more opportunity than ever to ‘Innovate and Accelerate’ these brands on a global basis as overlanding continues to expand its addressable market.

“In total, we estimate foreign currency headwinds reduced our sales and Adjusted EBITDA by over $3.3 million in the third quarter. Higher freight costs also continued, lowering our profitability by $2.3 million during the third quarter. We believe higher freight costs to be transitory in nature as we are already experiencing an improved supply chain. As such, we expect to remain well-positioned to drive relative outperformance in this area given our agile approach across our businesses.

“As we look to the remainder of the year and into 2023, we believe we have a portfolio of brands that can continue to grow and gain market share, even in a weaker consumer environment. This is a key attribute of Super Fan brands, and we believe we are laying the foundation for long-term shareholder value creation.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales in the third quarter increased 6% to $115.7 million compared to $109.0 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The increase includes revenue contribution of $3.7 million from MAXTRAX, an acquisition completed on December 1, 2021. Organic sales were up 6% in the third quarter, MAXTRAX contributed 3% and foreign exchange was a 3% headwind. On a constant currency basis, total sales were up 9%.

Sales in the Outdoor segment increased 7%, or 11% on a constant currency basis, to $62.9 million compared to the same year-ago quarter due to strong demand, slightly offset by supply chain challenges associated with microchips that negatively impacted the Company’s ability to deliver its snow-safety products on time and in full. Precision Sport sales increased 13% to $34.2 million, reflecting continued strong demand and market share gains. Sales in the Adventure segment were $18.6 million, reflecting lower consumer demand given the challenging economic environment and constraints on new vehicle deliveries, which impacted new product sales both in the Australian and North American markets.

Gross margin in the third quarter was 34.1% compared to 36.0% in the year‐ago quarter. Improvements in channel and product mix were more than offset by higher freight costs, as well as unfavorable foreign exchange movements. Higher freight costs had a negative impact on gross margin of 200 basis points, while foreign currency had a 180 basis point impact.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $32.3 million compared to $31.3 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The inclusion of MAXTRAX and higher go-to-market investments in the Outdoor segment were partially offset by lower non-cash stock-based compensation for performance awards.

Net income in the third quarter was $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net income in the third quarter, which excludes non‐cash items and transaction costs, was $10.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $18.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $15.1 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.0%, compared to $19.2 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%, in the same year‐ago quarter. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was driven by lower sales in the Adventure segment, as well as heightened freight costs and unfavorable movements in foreign exchange rates, partially offset by lower discretionary spending.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $(11.5) million compared to net cash provided of $(17.5) million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2022 were $2.1 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2022 was $(13.6) million compared to $(19.8) million in the prior year quarter due to higher working capital, specifically accounts receivable.

Liquidity at September 30, 2022 vs. December 31, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.4 million compared to $19.5 million.

Total debt of $167.2 million compared to $141.5 million.

Remaining access to approximately $110 million on the Company’s revolving line of credit.

Net debt leverage ratio of 2.2x compared to 2.0x

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter, the Company repurchased 527,277 shares of its common stock for approximately $7.2 million, or $13.60 per share, leaving approximately $42.8 million remaining on its $50 million stock repurchase program.

2022 Outlook

Given lower sales in the Adventure segment, as well as the volatile foreign currency market and higher freight costs, Clarus is revising its full-year 2022 outlook. Clarus now expects fiscal year 2022 sales to grow approximately 19% to $445.0 million ($470.0 million prior) compared to 2021. This includes the assumption that the strong U.S. dollar will be a $6 million sales headwind in the fourth quarter of 2022. By segment, the Company now expects Outdoor segment sales to increase 1% to approximately $223.0 million ($237.5 million previously). The Precision Sport segment is now expected to increase 18% to approximately $130.0 million ($127.5 million previously) and the Adventure segment is now expected to contribute approximately $92 million ($105 million previously).

The Company now expects adjusted EBITDA in 2022 to be approximately $64 million ($78 million prior), or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.4%. In addition, capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $8.0 million ($9.0 million previously) and free cash flow is now expected to range between $0 to ($5) million ($30.0 to $40.0 million previously) for the full year 2022.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)

The Company estimates that it has available NOL carryforwards for U.S. federal income tax purposes of approximately $58.4 million, which includes $37.2 million of NOL carryforwards that expire on December 31, 2022. The Company expects to fully utilize the $37.2 million in the current year, prior to expiration. The Company’s common stock is subject to a rights agreement dated February 7, 2008, that is intended to limit the number of 5% or more owners and therefore reduce the risk of a possible change of ownership under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any such change of ownership under these rules would limit or eliminate the ability of the Company to use its existing NOLs for federal income tax purposes. However, there is no guaranty that the rights agreement will achieve the objective of preserving the value of the NOLs.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, Sierra®, and Barnes® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au, www.sierrabullets.com, www.barnesbullets.com, www.pieps.com, or www.goclimbon.com.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBTIDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, and adjusted net income before non-cash items and related income per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period- over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CLARUS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 10,365 $ 19,465 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1,200 and $811 76,468 66,180 Inventories 155,206 129,354 Prepaid and other current assets 14,586 11,831 Income tax receivable 860 116 Total current assets 257,485 226,946 Property and equipment, net 42,140 42,826 Other intangible assets, net 56,789 73,683 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 119,201 128,271 Goodwill 112,247 118,090 Deferred income taxes 22,304 22,433 Other long-term assets 17,775 19,578 Total assets $ 627,941 $ 631,827 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,640 $ 31,488 Accrued liabilities 26,271 27,473 Income tax payable 1,109 4,437 Current portion of long-term debt 10,306 9,585 Total current liabilities 61,326 72,983 Long-term debt, net 156,852 131,948 Deferred income taxes 30,704 35,280 Other long-term liabilities 15,970 21,448 Total liabilities 264,852 261,659 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 41,625 and 41,105 issued and 37,036 and 37,094 outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 677,120 662,996 Accumulated deficit (254,313 ) (263,342 ) Treasury stock, at cost (32,707 ) (24,440 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,015 ) (5,050 ) Total stockholders' equity 363,089 370,168 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 627,941 $ 631,827









CLARUS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Sales Domestic sales $ 55,540 $ 61,259 International sales 60,175 47,712 Total sales 115,715 108,971 Cost of goods sold 76,291 69,792 Gross profit 39,424 39,179 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 32,340 31,314 Transaction costs 858 8,147 Contingent consideration expense 104 - Total operating expenses 33,302 39,461 Operating income (loss) 6,122 (282 ) Other expense Interest expense, net (2,216 ) (1,476 ) Other, net (1,238 ) 338 Total other expense, net (3,454 ) (1,138 ) Income (loss) before income tax 2,668 (1,420 ) Income tax benefit (83 ) (5,950 ) Net income $ 2,751 $ 4,530 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.13 Diluted 0.07 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,369 33,800 Diluted 39,580 36,164





CLARUS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Sales Domestic sales $ 181,920 $ 160,708 International sales 162,004 96,903 Total sales 343,924 257,611 Cost of goods sold 216,566 163,361 Gross profit 127,358 94,250 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 101,959 72,903 Transaction costs 2,880 9,272 Contingent consideration expense 493 - Total operating expenses 105,332 82,175 Operating income 22,026 12,075 Other expense Interest expense, net (5,060 ) (1,926 ) Other, net (2,648 ) (4,263 ) Total other expense, net (7,708 ) (6,189 ) Income before income tax 14,318 5,886 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,494 (6,161 ) Net income $ 11,824 $ 12,047 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.37 Diluted 0.30 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 37,256 32,159 Diluted 39,694 34,044





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Gross profit as reported $ 39,424 Gross profit as reported $ 39,179 - Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 3,099 Adjusted gross profit $ 39,424 Adjusted gross profit $ 42,278 Gross margin as reported 34.1% Gross margin as reported 36.0% Adjusted gross margin 34.1% Adjusted gross margin 38.8% NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Gross profit as reported $ 127,358 Gross profit as reported $ 94,250 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 269 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 3,460 Adjusted gross profit $ 127,627 Adjusted gross profit $ 97,710 Gross margin as reported 37.0% Gross margin as reported 36.6% Adjusted gross margin 37.1% Adjusted gross margin 37.9%

CLARUS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED

NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Per Diluted Per Diluted September 30, 2022 Share September 30, 2021 Share Net income $ 2,751 $ 0.07 $ 4,530 $ 0.13 Amortization of intangibles 3,683 0.09 3,577 0.10 Depreciation 2,091 0.05 1,631 0.05 Amortization of debt issuance costs 232 0.01 173 0.00 Stock-based compensation 2,220 0.06 3,064 0.08 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - - 3,099 0.09 Income tax benefit (83 ) (0.00 ) (5,950 ) (0.16 ) Cash paid for income taxes (1,663 ) (0.04 ) - - Net income before non-cash items $ 9,231 $ 0.23 $ 10,124 $ 0.28 Transaction costs 858 0.02 8,147 0.23 Contingent consideration expense 104 0.00 - - State cash taxes on adjustments (21 ) (0.00 ) (202 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 10,172 $ 0.26 $ 18,069 $ 0.50

CLARUS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM NET (LOSS) INCOME TO NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS, ADJUSTED

NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CASH ITEMS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended Per Diluted Per Diluted September 30, 2022 Share September 30, 2021 Share Net income $ 11,824 $ 0.30 $ 12,047 $ 0.35 Amortization of intangibles 11,740 0.30 5,971 0.18 Depreciation 5,800 0.15 4,336 0.13 Amortization of debt issuance costs 593 0.01 335 0.01 Stock-based compensation 9,142 0.23 6,414 0.19 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting 269 0.01 3,460 0.10 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,494 0.06 (6,161 ) (0.18 ) Cash paid for income taxes (7,155 ) (0.18 ) (353 ) (0.01 ) Net income before non-cash items $ 34,707 $ 0.87 $ 26,049 $ 0.77 Transaction costs 2,880 0.07 9,272 0.27 Contingent consideration expense 493 0.01 - - State cash taxes on adjustments (74 ) (0.00 ) (230 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income before non-cash items $ 38,006 $ 0.96 $ 35,091 $ 1.03

CLARUS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income $ 2,751 $ 4,530 Income tax benefit (83 ) (5,950 ) Other, net 1,238 (338 ) Interest expense, net 2,216 1,476 Operating income (loss) 6,122 (282 ) Depreciation 2,091 1,631 Amortization of intangibles 3,683 3,577 EBITDA 11,896 4,926 Transaction costs 858 8,147 Contingent consideration expense 104 - Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - 3,099 Stock-based compensation 2,220 3,064 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,078 $ 19,236

CLARUS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

