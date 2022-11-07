Adamis Pharmaceuticals Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing specialty products for allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022 as well as provide a corporate update. The company’s third quarter 2022 financial results news release is expected to be available after 1 p.m. PT on November 14, 2022, and on its website .



Event: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

U.S. Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-888-886-7786

Toll/International Dial-in: 1-416-764-8658

Conference ID: 83680911

David J. Marguglio, President and CEO of Adamis, will host the call along with other members of the management team. The call is open to the public and will provide an update on recent developments, events that have taken place during the year, and certain goals for future periods. Forward-looking statements concerning expectations regarding future company performance may be made during the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via this link, with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The Company’s ZIMHI® (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. Tempol, which was in development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, was the subject of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial which has been halted. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

