Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Sacramento, California, UNITED STATES

  • Grew Net Sales to $336.9 Million, Up 10% from Q3 2021
  • Secured Up to $125 Million in Available Debt for Large Capital-Intensive Programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif,, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Focused on long-term growth, we created the financial flexibility to accelerate the next phase of our capital expenditure program, which will build upon strategic repairs and maintenance completed in 2022,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Year-to-date, we successfully upgraded equipment and operating systems to increase plant efficiency, reliability, redundancy, and capacity. Regardless, and as expected, our third quarter 2022 results were affected by logistical constraints, increased transportation costs, and low commodity margins. With proceeds from our announced $125 million term debt financing, we will implement larger capital-intensive growth projects to further our specialty alcohols and essential ingredients diversification strategy, minimize the impact of commodity pricing volatility and enrich our margin profile. Opportunities under evaluation include carbon capture sequestration, yeast production, energy supply improvements and more. We are excited about the future and look forward to delivering additional value to all our stakeholders.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to 2021

  • Net sales were $336.9 million, compared to $305.6 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $356.7 million, compared to $309.0 million.
  • Gross loss was $19.8 million, compared to $3.4 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.4 million, compared to $5.5 million, reflecting Eagle Alcohol acquisition-related expenses and higher stock-compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss available to common stockholders was $28.4 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.05 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $20.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $28.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $50.6 million at December 31, 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, the company entered into a new six-year term loan facility allowing for periodic draws in an aggregate amount of up to $125 million.
  • Working capital was $131.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $159.9 million at December 31, 2021. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 250,000 shares of its common stock for $1.0 million.  

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related expense, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ near- and long-term outlook; its capital projects and business strategy, and their outcomes and effects; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; the cost, timing and effects of, including the financial results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ capital improvement projects; and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and its resurgence or abatement, and governmental, business and consumer responses to the pandemic. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2022.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2022  2021   2022  2021 
     
Net sales$336,877 $305,556  $1,007,184 $822,400 
Cost of goods sold 356,716  308,955   1,013,406  796,729 
Gross profit (loss) (19,839) (3,399)  (6,222) 25,671 
Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,403) (5,533)  (24,028) (19,777)
Asset impairments        (3,100)
Income (loss) from operations (27,242) (8,932)  (30,250) 2,794 
Interest expense, net (340) (429)  (859) (3,359)
Income from loan forgiveness   5,973     9,860 
Income from cash grant      22,652   
Other income (expense), net (456) 256   (68) 641 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (28,038) (3,132)  (8,525) 9,936 
Provision for income taxes         
Net income (loss)$(28,038)$(3,132) $(8,525)$9,936 
Preferred stock dividends$(319)$(319) $(946)$(946)
Income allocated to participating securities        (120)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$(28,357)$(3,451) $(9,471)$8,870 
Net income (loss) per share, basic$(0.39)$(0.05) $(0.13)$0.12 
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$(0.39)$(0.05) $(0.13)$0.12 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 73,011  71,383   71,815  71,002 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 73,011  71,383   71,815  72,260 



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

 September 30, December 31,
ASSETS2022 2021
Current Assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents$28,458 $50,612
Restricted cash 3,955  11,513
Accounts receivable, net 76,455  86,888
Inventories 61,088  54,373
Derivative instruments 7,384  15,839
Other current assets 8,966  10,301
Total current assets 186,306  229,526
Property and equipment, net 233,475  222,550
Other Assets:  
Right of use operating lease assets, net 12,895  13,413
Notes receivable, noncurrent   11,641
Intangible assets, net 9,234  2,678
Goodwill 5,970  
Other assets 6,788  5,145
Total other assets 34,887  32,877
Total Assets$454,668 $484,953



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

 September 30,  December 31, 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY2022
  2021 
Current Liabilities:  
Accounts payable – trade$17,493  $23,251 
Accrued liabilities 22,172   21,307 
Current portion – operating leases 3,646   3,909 
Derivative instruments 1,106   13,582 
Other current liabilities 10,096   7,553 
Total current liabilities 54,513   69,602 
   
Long-term debt 45,888   50,361 
Operating leases, net of current portion 9,201   9,382 
Other liabilities 10,068   10,394 
Total Liabilities 119,670   139,739 
   
Stockholders’ Equity:  
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity:  
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
Series A: 0 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021		 1   1 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 73,956 and 72,778 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 74   73 
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021     
Additional paid-in capital 1,036,459   1,037,205 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (284)  (284)
Accumulated deficit (701,252)  (691,781)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 334,998   345,214 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$454,668  $484,953 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands) (unaudited) 2022  2021   2022  2021 
Net income (loss)$(28,038)$(3,132) $(8,525)$9,936 
Adjustments:    
Interest expense 340  429   859  3,359 
Interest income (38) (183)  (341) (553)
Asset impairments        3,100 
Acquisition-related expense 875     2,625   
Provision for income taxes         
Depreciation and amortization expense 6,260  5,851   19,122  17,520 
Total adjustments 7,437  6,097   22,265  23,426 
Adjusted EBITDA$(20,601)$2,965  $13,740 $33,362 

Commodity Price Performance

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(unaudited) 2022  2021   2022  2021 
Renewable fuel production gallons sold (in millions) 53.0  38.3   153.4  118.6 
Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 23.3  19.7   72.4  63.1 
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold (in millions) 27.6  67.2   88.4  180.5 
Total gallons sold (in millions) 103.9  125.2   314.2  362.2 
     
Total gallons produced (in millions) 74.7  60.6   226.0  182.2 
     
Production capacity utilization 85% 59%  86% 57%
     
Average sales price per gallon$2.70 $2.47  $2.66 $2.27 
     
Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon$2.16 $2.25  $2.16 $2.08 
     
Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent$7.27 $6.09  $6.98 $5.71 
Average basis 1.08  0.89   0.80  0.53 
Delivered cost of corn$8.35 $6.98  $7.78 $6.24 
     
Total essential ingredients tons sold (in thousands) 422.0  305.6   1,234.9  886.5 
Essential ingredients revenues as % of delivered cost of corn 30.4% 29.5%  33.2%  33.8% 

Segment Financials

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net sales      


Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross:		      
Alcohol sales$133,680 $114,587 $393,498 $341,967 
Essential ingredient sales 54,537  46,016  169,670  140,670 
Intersegment sales 332  293  857  919 
Total Pekin Campus sales 188,549  160,896  564,025  483,556 


Marketing and distribution:		            
Alcohol sales, gross$55,262 $112,393 $172,746 $255,702 
Alcohol sales, net 308  505  975  1,489 
Intersegment sales 3,121  2,415  9,360  7,277 
Total marketing and distribution sales 58,691  115,313  183,081  264,468 
       
Other production, recorded as gross:      
Alcohol sales$64,492 $25,188 $191,483 $63,311 
Essential ingredient sales 24,439  6,867  66,748  19,261 
Intersegment sales 3  259  14  896 
Total Other production sales 88,934  32,314  258,245  83,468 
Corporate and other 4,159    12,064   
Intersegment eliminations (3,456) (2,967) (10,231) (9,092
Net sales as reported$336,877 $305,556 $1,007,184 $822,400 
Cost of goods sold:            
Pekin Campus$207,939 $
169,720
 $
572,512		 $468,970 
Marketing and distribution55,159
  105,903
  173,670  245,606 
Other production91,663
  35,613
  261,514  87,055 
Corporate and other2,925
  
  8,995   
Intersegment eliminations(970
) (2,281) (3,285) (4,902)
Cost of goods sold as reported$356,716 $
308,955
 $1,013,406
 $796,729 
Gross profit (loss):              
Pekin Campus$(19,390)$(8,824)$(8,487)$14,586  
Marketing and distribution 3,532  9,410  9,411  18,862  
Other production (2,729) (3,299) (3,269) (3,587) 
Corporate and other 1,234    3,069    
Intersegment eliminations (2,486) (686) (6,946) (4,190) 
Gross profit (loss) as reported$(19,839)$(3,399)$(6,222)$25,671  

 