USA Rare Earth to Appoint Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, FL, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – USA Rare Earth, LLC (“USARE” or “Company”), the first vertically integrated, domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and critical minerals, announced today that Thomas Schneberger has been named Chief Executive Officer effective December 1, 2022.

Mr. Schneberger has nearly 30 years of experience and has held senior leadership roles in several successful specialty chemical manufacturing and mining businesses. During his tenure at FMC, Tom established a sustainability program across the corporation, led the FMC Alkali Chemicals business and grew the FMC Lithium business to enable its IPO as Livent. Most recently, Tom served as President of Ecovyst, a global specialty catalysts company.

Tready Smith, Chairman of the Board for USARE, commented, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Schneberger as CEO of USARE. Tom’s extensive experience with both public and private companies, with companies throughout the EV value chain, and deep knowledge surrounding Lithium mining and processing are the perfect skill set to lead USARE in its next chapter of growth.”

“I am thrilled to join the USA Rare Earth team,” said Tom Schneberger. “USA Rare Earth has assembled outstanding capabilities to produce rare earth magnets from its own domestically sourced mineral reserve. Rare earth magnets play an essential role in the production of electric vehicles, clean energy, and are vital to our national security and defense. The company is also a clear leader in sustainability as is evidenced by its mine plan and its partnerships to incorporate recycled materials into its fully integrated mine-to-magnet supply chain.”

Tom Schneberger holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from U.C. Berkeley.

USA Rare Earth, LLC owns an 80% operating joint venture interest in the Round Top Heavy Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Project located in Hudspeth County, West Texas and has developed the first rare earth and critical minerals processing facility in the United States. Its mission is to create a fully integrated, US-based "mine-to-magnet" critical mineral supply chain supporting the ongoing green revolution, with no dependence on China. USARE is poised to become the leading domestic supplier of critical raw materials required for the electric vehicle, green energy, consumer electronics, and defense industries, as well as battery-grade lithium and tech metals needed for chipsets, semiconductors, and 5G.

For more information about USA Rare Earth, visit usare.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

