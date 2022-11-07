MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



“I am pleased to report we grew revenue both year-over-year and sequentially, despite continued headwinds facing the entire industry,” said Bob Fireman, Chief Executive Officer. “MariMed continues to outperform these industry dynamics on the strength of our outstanding retail and wholesale operations, high quality and innovative product mix, and exceptional customer service.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Three months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 33.9 $ 33.2 Gross margin 48 % 55 % GAAP Net income $ 2.7 $ 2.1 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.6 $ 12.6 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 25 % 38 %

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the attached schedules.

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website by clicking the following link: MariMed Q322 Earnings Webcast .

THIRD QUARTER OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the third quarter, the Company announced the following facets of its strategic growth plan, including:

July 18 : The approval of its expanded state-of-the-art kitchen in Maryland. The nearly ten-fold expansion allows the Company to produce all its award-winning branded products including Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked baked goods, K Fusion chewable tablets, and Vibations High + Energy powdered drink mixes. The Company also introduced a line of gummies in the Maryland medical cannabis market, under the In-House brand.

: The approval of its expanded state-of-the-art kitchen in Maryland. The nearly ten-fold expansion allows the Company to produce all its award-winning branded products including Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked baked goods, K Fusion chewable tablets, and Vibations High + Energy powdered drink mixes. The Company also introduced a line of gummies in the Maryland medical cannabis market, under the In-House brand. August 4 : The launch of its new Betty’s Eddies ice cream in partnership with Boston-based Emack & Bolio’s ® ice cream company. Betty’s Eddies ice cream is currently available in select cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts.

: The launch of its new Betty’s Eddies ice cream in partnership with Boston-based Emack & Bolio’s ice cream company. Betty’s Eddies ice cream is currently available in select cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts. August 8 : The acquisition of a conditional dispensary license in central eastern Illinois close to the Indiana border. Once open, it will mark the fifth Thrive branded dispensary the Company owns and operates in Illinois. MariMed currently owns and operates four adult-use dispensaries in Anna, Harrisburg, Metropolis, and Mt. Vernon.

: The acquisition of a conditional dispensary license in central eastern Illinois close to the Indiana border. Once open, it will mark the fifth Thrive branded dispensary the Company owns and operates in Illinois. MariMed currently owns and operates four adult-use dispensaries in Anna, Harrisburg, Metropolis, and Mt. Vernon. August 30 : The launch of its Nature's Heritage "LIVE Flower," the freshest cannabis available. The unparalleled freshness is made possible through MariMed's proprietary FreshCure curing process, which delivers buds that are bigger and brighter than conventional flower, bursting with more vibrant colors and stronger aromas while delivering a smoother smoke.

: The launch of its Nature's Heritage "LIVE Flower," the freshest cannabis available. The unparalleled freshness is made possible through MariMed's proprietary FreshCure curing process, which delivers buds that are bigger and brighter than conventional flower, bursting with more vibrant colors and stronger aromas while delivering a smoother smoke. September 12 : The agreement to develop and manage a state-of-the-art production kitchen to manufacture and wholesale its award winning branded products in Missouri. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall, and the Company expects its branded products will be available on the wholesale market before adult-use sales commence.

: The agreement to develop and manage a state-of-the-art production kitchen to manufacture and wholesale its award winning branded products in Missouri. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall, and the Company expects its branded products will be available on the wholesale market before adult-use sales commence. September 13: The agreement with 42 Degrees, a Michigan licensed cannabis producer and distributor, to manufacture and distribute MariMed’s award-winning brands and products throughout the state. 42 Degrees currently wholesales products into 340 dispensaries, representing approximately 75 percent of the operating dispensaries in Michigan.

OTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company announced the following business developments:

October 5 : The opening of its first medical dispensary in Annapolis, Maryland, marking the beginning of the Company's fully vertical operations in that state. The Panacea Wellness dispensary is the eighth retail location across four states that MariMed either owns or manages. MariMed hosted a grand opening ceremony with several local, county, and state dignitaries in attendance to celebrate commencement of operations. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall and MariMed expects to build out its footprint in Maryland to include the maximum allowable four dispensaries over time.

: The opening of its first medical dispensary in Annapolis, Maryland, marking the beginning of the Company's fully vertical operations in that state. The Panacea Wellness dispensary is the eighth retail location across four states that MariMed either owns or manages. MariMed hosted a grand opening ceremony with several local, county, and state dignitaries in attendance to celebrate commencement of operations. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall and MariMed expects to build out its footprint in Maryland to include the maximum allowable four dispensaries over time. October 25: The evolution of its award-winning and top-selling Betty's Eddies fruit chews line to address consumer demand for cannabis edibles that meet specific needs. Each new or improved chew has been custom formulated to help aid sleep, relaxation, pain relief, heightened libido, and more.

"We remain bullish for continued revenue and earnings growth,” said Jon Levine, President. “Fueling our confidence are several new and expanded assets in our existing markets that will come online in 2023. Additionally, we look forward to our entry next year into additional high-growth cannabis markets, including Ohio, Missouri, and Michigan.”

2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

MariMed remains committed to its proven strategic growth plan and continues to operate some of the best cannabis facilities with some of the highest margins and returns in the cannabis industry. Due to continued regulatory delays with opening dispensaries, the Company's guidance for full year 2022 has been revised and is as follows:

Revenue of $132 million to $135 million.

Gross margin of 48% to 49%.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million to $35 million.

Capital expenditures of $16 million to $17 million.

“Our financial results remain some of the best in the industry, as we have improved gross margins and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA for the eleventh consecutive quarter,” said Susan Villare, Chief Financial Officer. “Our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations in this challenging macro environment is a testament to the outstanding asset base that MariMed has developed and maintained.”

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as a supplement to Revenue, Gross margin, and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

interest income and interest expense;

income taxes;

depreciation of fixed assets;

amortization of acquired intangible assets;

Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

stock-based compensation;

legal settlements;

acquisition-related and other;

other income and other expense;

and discontinued operations.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, on the SEC’s Edgar website in the U.S., or on the Canadian securities regulatory authorities’ SEDAR website in Canada.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,113 $ 29,683 Accounts receivable, net 6,560 1,666 Deferred rents receivable 725 1,678 Notes receivable, current portion 134 127 Inventory 18,309 9,768 Investments, current 274 251 Other current assets 3,768 1,440 Total current assets 40,883 44,613 Property and equipment, net 70,396 62,150 Intangible assets, net 9,469 162 Goodwill 8,079 2,068 Notes receivable, net of current 9,160 8,987 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,954 5,081 Finance lease right-of-use assets 747 46 Other assets 1,010 98 Total assets $ 144,698 $ 123,205 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, current portion $ 2,825 $ 1,410 Accounts payable 7,973 5,099 Accrued expenses and other 3,265 3,149 Income taxes payable 11,663 16,467 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,284 1,071 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 241 27 Total current liabilities 27,251 27,223 Mortgages and notes payable, net of current 23,048 17,262 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 4,214 4,574 Finance lease liabilities, net of current 483 22 Other liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 55,096 49,181 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725 14,725 Series C convertible preferred stock 23,000 23,000 Total mezzanine equity 37,725 37,725 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 339 334 Common stock subscribed but not issued 41 — Additional paid-in capital 141,652 134,920 Accumulated deficit (88,675 ) (97,392 ) Noncontrolling interests (1,480 ) (1,563 ) Total stockholders’ equity 51,877 36,299 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 144,698 $ 123,205





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 33,912 $ 33,208 $ 98,180 $ 90,420 Cost of revenue 17,748 15,027 50,035 39,647 Gross profit 16,164 18,181 48,145 50,773 Gross margin 47.7 % 54.7 % 49.0 % 56.2 % Operating expenses: Personnel 3,746 1,481 10,170 5,266 Marketing and promotion 1,402 563 2,854 1,058 General and administrative 5,097 9,481 16,890 16,934 Acquisition-related and other 143 — 897 — Bad debt 40 36 54 1,855 Total operating expenses 10,428 11,561 30,865 25,113 Income from operations 5,736 6,620 17,280 25,660 Interest and other (expense) income: Interest expense (518 ) (300 ) (1,271 ) (2,077 ) Interest income 239 26 720 96 Other (expense) income, net (251 ) (214 ) 24 (631 ) Total interest and other expense (530 ) (488 ) (527 ) (2,612 ) Income before income taxes 5,206 6,132 16,753 23,048 Provision for income taxes 2,484 4,009 7,894 9,026 Net income 2,722 2,123 8,859 14,022 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16 103 142 289 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,706 $ 2,020 $ 8,717 $ 13,733 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 339,025 329,454 337,111 324,340 Diluted 381,071 378,934 379,868 370,204





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8,717 $ 13,733 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 142 289 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,469 1,499 Amortization of intangible assets 854 518 Stock-based compensation 6,396 7,152 Amortization of standalone warrant issuances — 776 Amortization of warrants attached to debt — 539 Amortization of beneficial conversion feature — 177 Amortization of original issue discount — 52 Bad debt expense 54 1,855 Obligations settled with common stock 637 375 Loss on obligations settled with equity — 3 Gain on sale of investment — (309 ) Loss on changes in fair value of investments 930 937 Other investment income (954 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (4,856 ) (3,886 ) Deferred rents receivable 111 192 Inventory (4,215 ) (4,163 ) Other current assets (1,973 ) (1,641 ) Other assets (113 ) (17 ) Accounts payable 2,372 2,098 Accrued expenses and other (193 ) 8,069 Income taxes payable (4,804 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 5,574 28,248 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,985 ) (14,649 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,746 ) — Advances toward future business acquisitions (800 ) — Purchases of cannabis licenses (330 ) (638 ) Proceeds from sale of investment — 1,475 Proceeds from notes receivable 130 407 Net cash used in investing activities (23,731 ) (13,405 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — 23,000 Equity issuance costs — (387 ) Proceeds from issuance of promissory notes — 35 Principal payments of mortgages and promissory notes (1,033 ) (16,248 ) Proceeds from mortgages 3,000 2,700 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10 31 Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 93 Repayment of loans from related parties — (1,158 ) Principal payments of finance leases (166 ) (26 ) Redemption of minority interests (2,000 ) — Distributions (224 ) (301 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (413 ) 7,739 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (18,570 ) 22,582 Cash and equivalents, beginning of year 29,683 2,999 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,113 $ 25,581





MariMed Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net income $ 2,722 $ 2,123 $ 8,859 $ 14,022 Interest expense, net 279 274 551 1,981 Income tax provision 2,484 4,009 7,894 9,026 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 917 536 2,469 1,499 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 429 172 854 518 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) 6,831 7,114 20,627 27,046 Stock-based compensation 1,372 5,552 6,396 7,152 Settlement of litigation — (266 ) — (266 ) Acquisition-related and other 143 — 897 — Other expense (income), net 251 214 (24 ) 631 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,597 $ 12,614 $ 27,896 $ 34,563 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) GAAP Net income 8.0 % 6.4 % 9.0 % 15.5 % Interest expense, net 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 2.2 % Income tax provision 7.3 % 12.1 % 8.0 % 9.9 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2.7 % 1.6 % 2.5 % 1.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.3 % 0.5 % 0.9 % 0.6 % EBITDA margin 20.1 % 21.4 % 21.0 % 29.9 % Stock-based compensation 4.1 % 16.8 % 6.5 % 7.9 % Settlement of litigation — % (0.8 %) 0.9 % (0.3 %) Acquisition-related and other 0.4 % — % — % — % Other expense (income), net 0.8 % 0.6 % — % 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.4 % 38.0 % 28.4 % 38.2 %





MariMed Inc.

Supplemental Information

Revenue Components

(in thousands)

(unaudited)