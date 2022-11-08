Banking Compliance Regulations and Security Summit

Nashville, TN, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November 15th-16th @ 11 AM CST - VIRTUAL

Cost: FREE

"The cost of non-compliance will be three times higher than compliance costs.” - Laxmi Ramanath

We have brought together cybersecurity and compliance experts from Masergy, Kirkham Iron Tech, BCSS, and more to talk about cybersecurity and compliance customized to your needs as a regional bank.

Topics include:

"Securing the Edge of the Cloud for Your Bank " (SASE and SD-WAN) from Masergy, a recognized managed security service provider.

"Making Your Bank Cyber Resilient" and featuring the book The Cyber Pandemic Survival Guide by Tom Kirkham, a cybersecurity expert and the CEO of Kirkham.IT.

"How Does CISO Maintain Regulatory Compliance at Your Bank 10 Best Practices" from the president of PCS International, Ron Searle.

Insights on local industry insurance regulations.

"In today's financial world, the cost of non-compliance will be three times higher than compliance costs. According to a report from the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of compliance ($5.47 million) is significantly lower than the cost of non-compliance ($14.82 million). Regulatory fines, reputation damage, and legal costs of defending yourself are all consequences of non-compliance, often leading to loss of customer trust and poor reputation." - Laxmi Ramanath, the founder and CEO of La Meer Inc

The Summit is November 15th & 16th at 11 AM (CST) and is completely free to join…

Come participate virtually during your lunch hour to get a grasp on where compliance and cybersecurity is going in 2023.

We will also include an in-depth ebook covering additional information that can serve as a compliance guide for you and your business.

About Blue Equinox:

Blue Equinox is a Nashville-based IT, Cybersecurity, and Compliance consulting firm. We are proud to give our customers the white glove treatment by utilizing our portfolio of resources and expertise to solve problems in the IT industry. We aim to be your single point of contact to maintain simplicity.

