NetAlly Launches AirCheck™ G3 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Analyzer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today NetAlly announced the availability of its highly anticipated dedicated Wi-Fi 6/6E analyzer, the AirCheck™ G3 Pro. Designed for network professionals of any skill level, it provides complete and accurate information to survey, validate new deployments or changes, quickly resolve connectivity and performance problems, and ensure the WLAN is meeting end users’ needs.



In May this year, NetAlly announced the industry’s first handheld Wi-Fi 6/6E analyzer with the launch of the EtherScope® nXG 300 model, which combines both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth analysis with 10Gbps wired Ethernet testing. “AirCheck G3 Pro features all of the same wireless capabilities in a smaller, cost-effective dedicated instrument for Wi-Fi specialists,” says James Kahkoska, NetAlly CTO.

“With powerful tools suited for wireless engineers, but ease of use for technicians, AirCheck G3 Pro makes your entire team more productive,” Kahkoska continues. “AirCheck G3 Pro also solves one of the most pressing problems for distributed organizations – how to support remote sites. The ability for experts to operate a remote unit anywhere means less travel and faster problem resolution.”

The analyzer also features NetAlly’s AirMapper™ Site Survey app. AirCheck G3 users can easily gather location-based Wi-Fi and Bluetooth/BLE measurements and create visual heat maps of key performance metrics in Link-Live, NetAlly’s collaboration, reporting, and analysis platform or in AirMagnet Survey PRO software. Simple to use, the AirMapper app is ideal for quick site surveys of new deployments, change validation, and performance verification, not only for Wi-Fi 6 and the 6GHz band but all legacy Wi-Fi technologies as well.

Raymond Hendrix, managing director of Wi-Fi Wise, an independent Wi-Fi design and optimization company in the Netherlands, says of NetAlly’s test technology, “The AutoTest feature allowed me to quickly validate VLAN, DHCP and network functions for every SSID in preparation for the Dutch F1 Grand Prix.” He continues, “This, combined with AirCheck G3’s Wi-Fi 6 analysis capabilities make it an essential tool as this new technology is deployed.”

About NetAlly

The NetAlly® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis with tools that include EtherScope® nXG, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck™, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Linked-in, Instagram or YouTube.

