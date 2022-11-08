Sequana Medical to present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference





Ghent, Belgium – 8 November 2022 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of drug-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces that Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place from 15 to 17 November 2022.

The Company will provide an update on its alfapump® program, which has recently reported positive primary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON study in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis, enabling the filing of a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application with the FDA, planned for H2 2023. The Company will also provide an update on DSR® (Direct Sodium Removal), its disease-modifying drug program for the treatment of heart failure, for which a US randomized controlled Phase 1b/2a clinical study is planned to begin in H1 2023.

Details company presentation with live webcast

Thursday, 17 November 2022 at 10:55 am GMT / 11:55 am CET

To register for the webcast, click here

The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on Sequana Medical's Investors website shortly after the event





Registered investors can request a one-on-one meeting with Sequana Medical management via the online meeting platform of the conference or by contacting the Company at IR@sequanamedical.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

E: IR@sequanamedical.com

T: +32 (0)498 053579

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Nick Bastin, Vici Rabbetts

E: Sequana@optimumcomms.com

T: +44 (0)7931 500 066

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating drug-resistant fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. Fluid overload is a well-recognized problem in these growing diseases, causing severe problems for the large number of patients for whom current medicines are no longer effective. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies, causing major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficult breathing and restricted mobility that severely impacts daily life.

alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical’s proprietary platforms that work with the body to remove this excess fluid, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems. Sequana Medical is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA.BR) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com .

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is currently not approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. DSR therapy is currently not approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® is a registered trademark in the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

Attachments