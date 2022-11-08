Press release Biocartis Group NV: New Idylla™ EGFR Study Shows Reduction of Time-to-Treatment by 48% for Lung Cancer Patients

English Dutch

New Idylla™ EGFR Study Shows Reduction of Time-to-Treatment by 48% for Lung Cancer Patients

Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test (CE-IVD) leading to time-to-treatment on average 16.8 days faster than Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for EGFR positive patients,

as such showing Idylla™’s potential to improve strategic treatment decisions of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer



Mechelen, Belgium, 8 November 2022 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the recent publication of a new, large prospective study1 demonstrating that the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test (CE-IVD2) leads to the significant reduction of the time-to-treatment by 48% or on average 16.8 days faster than NGS testing for EGFR positive patients. This shows Idylla™’s potential to improve strategic treatment decisions within a multidisciplinary team for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: “Tailoring cancer treatments to individual patients is key, and require molecular diagnostic testing to help identify the specific biomarkers involved. Recent studies3 among approximately 1,600 patients show that in many European countries, less than 50% of the patients undergo biomarker testing. This is due to, among other reasons, lack of diagnostic laboratory infrastructure which also hinders a broader uptake of more complex testing technologies such as NGS. Integrating decentralized, rapid and easy-to-use Idylla™ testing in routine use can help broaden access to biomarker testing and as such, improve patient treatment and outcomes. We are therefore very pleased with another study showing the significant impact of Idylla™ on time-to-treatment that is no less than 16.8 days faster than NGS for EGFR positive patients with advanced NSCLC.”

The study was performed on 238 samples which were tested both using an NGS panel (Oncopanel) and the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test4. The study showed a concordance of 98.7% between the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test and the NGS panel. The lab turnaround time was faster for the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test by an average of 12.4 days. In the EGFR positive cohort, the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test led to a 48% reduction and on average 16.8 days faster turnaround time.

Furthermore, the study concludes that the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test could contribute to overall time and cost savings for patients if testing is implemented in a stepwise manner, where the Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test and the PD-L1 IHC (Immunohistochemistry) test are performed first, and comprehensive yet more expensive NGS panel testing is only initiated in case of a negative Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test. Such first-line use of Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test is not only more cost-effective, but it also allows to obtain EGFR test results in the same time frame as the PD-L1 IHC test results, which is important as EGFR positivity may be a contra-indication for

PD-1/PD-L1 therapy in NSCLC5.

The impact of the rapid Idylla™ EGFR Mutation Test on turnaround times is in line with previous studies6 published, concluding that Idylla™ testing early on may contribute to improving strategic treatment decisions in a multidisciplinary team for patients with NSCLC by the early screening of EGFR mutations.

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile 32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™’s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

