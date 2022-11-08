English Finnish

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 NOVEMBER 2022 at 08:15 EET

NoHo Partners Plc’s Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

NoHo Partners Plc will publish the 2022 financial statements release on Thursday 16 February 2023 approximately at 8:00 EET.

NoHo Partners Plc’s Annual Report, including the Report of the Board the Directors as well as the financial statements for 2022 will be published during week 11.

The financial reports for 2023 will be published as follows:

Interim report for January-March on Tuesday 9 May 2023 approximately at 8:00 EET

Half-year report for January-June on Tuesday 8 August 2023 approximately at 8:00 EET

Interim report for January-September on Tuesday 7 November 2023 approximately at 8:00 EET





NoHo Partners Plc's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 19 April 2023. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting separately at a later date.

Additional information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.