Digital Oilfield Market Destine to Reach USD 41,654.30 Million Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Trends & Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global digital oilfield market is expected to reach a value of USD 41,654.30 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Digital oilfield is defined as the automation of upstream, midstream, and downstream oilfield activities. It is a part of the energy industry that has incorporated advanced software and data analysis techniques into its operations to provide enhanced outputs and improve the profitability of the production process. They offer advantages such as optimized production rate of hydrocarbons, improved safety, environmental protection, and ease in finding reserves and exploiting them to the fullest. Digital oilfield is about sensors and screens installed on an oil and gas field. Integrating business processes with digital technologies and automating workflows is a concept. It allows a company to reduce human interference and minimize the risks associated with oil and gas operations. The flow of data and information is rapidly integrated with the analysis interface, allowing timely and best decisions for the operation.

Although the rising ongoing advancement toward wireless technologies, data analysis, mobility, and collection platforms, rising E&P activities across on-shore and off-shore sectors fuelled by ongoing oil price recovery, continuous declining production from conventional wells coupled with a growing inclination toward devising an economic well recovery process, the rising deployment of enhanced oil recovery systems along with the rising number of mature gas fields across the Middle East are the major factors, among others expected to drive the global digital oilfield market.

Opportunities

Increase in exploration operations in uncharted off-shore/ultra-deep-waters

The rise in the consumption of oil and petroleum products across the globe has been highly uncertain over the past two decades. The uncertainty depicts the demand and supply of petroleum and oil products, which drives oil and gas production or extraction of new oil wells globally. Moreover, oil companies are surveying oilfields to understand the adoption of digital solutions to increase production capacity. Some companies, such as ABB and CGG, are involved in exploring new off-shore and on-shore oilfields. Nowadays, 70% of the world's oil and gas is extracted from on-shore sites, and the rest 30% is extracted from off-shore oilfields. Thus, exploration of the on-shore oilfield is more and has been very common, and most companies have explored the majority of on-shore oilfields.

Some of the major players operating in the Digital Oilfield market are

Baker Hughes Company,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.,

CGG,

Schlumberger Limited,

Redline Communications,

Osperity,

Emerson Electric Co.,

Siemens AG.,

ABB,

Honeywell International Inc.,

OleumTech,

NOV Inc.,

Petrolink.,

Weatherford,

Katalyst Data Management,

Digi International Inc.,

Kongsberg Digital (a subsidiary of KONGSBERG)

Recent Development

In September 2022, IBM Corporation partnered with Saudi Data, the AI Authority (SDAIA), and the Ministry of Energy to accelerate sustainability initiatives in Saudi Arabia using artificial intelligence. This partnership will help the company to drive digitalization in the oil and gas industry and accelerate revenue growth

In April 2021, Microsoft announced the partnership with Ambyint to provide oil and gas exploration and production solutions to optimize rod lift and plunger lift wells. This partnership will help the company leverage the solutions and software to transform oil fields, attract customers toward digitalization, and accelerate revenue growth

Segmentation Covered: Digital Oilfield Market

By Offering

Software

Services

Hardware

By Process

Production Optimization

Reservoir Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Safety Management

By Technology

IoT & Mobile Devices

AI & Advanced Analytics

Robotics

By Application

On-Shore

Off-Shore

Digital Oilfield Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some countries covered in the global digital oilfield market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, U.A.E and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global digital oilfield market owing to the increasing adoption of industrial IoT, especially in the oil and gas sector. The U.S. is anticipated to dominate in the North American region as it is home to many tech giants worldwide. Germany may dominate in the Europe region due to increasing oil demand and automation in the industry. China is expected to dominate in the Asia-Pacific region due to heavy investment in the marine digitalization of the oil and gas industry.

Drivers

Advent of digitization in the oil and gas sector across the region

Digitalization is becoming increasingly evident, and digital technology is transforming the oil and gas sector, further driven by real-time data, cloud computing, and digital worlds. Digital oilfields have been designed to overhaul oil and gas systems and enable full optimization throughout the supply chain by combining process management with digital technologies. Furthermore, adopting digital oilfields helps oil and gas businesses transition into greener practices. For instance, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics can help identify oil spills after or even before they occur, which helps companies to minimize various damages. By investing in digital oilfield technologies, oil and gas operators can automate maintenance and manage equipment more efficiently while continuing to drive innovation.

Rising penetration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT

Technology plays an important role in the growth of every business, and also it helps organizations to improve the quality and work speed by supporting and enhancing operations. Companies are adopting big data analytics techniques in their businesses to improve operations and ease facility performance. Disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving digital transformation across the global oil and gas automation market, thereby increasing efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Benefits of Considering this report:

This report is compiled using a vigorous and thorough research methodology. Data Bridge Market Research is also known for its data accuracy and granular market reports.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Digital Oilfield market is depicted by this report.

The report consists of a vast amount of data about the recent product and technological developments in the markets.

The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the impact of these advancements on the future of market growth.

The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.

Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for Digital Oilfield market are explained in detail.

are explained in detail. It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior about the future market and changing market scenario.

Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Digital Oilfield Market Regulations Market Overview Global Digital Oilfield Market, By Offering Global Digital Oilfield Market, By Process Global Digital Oilfield Market, By Technology Global Digital Oilfield Market, By Application Global Digital Oilfield Market, By Region Global Digital Oilfield Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

