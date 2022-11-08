Fingerprints™ and Tag Systems collaborate to offer contactless biometric payment cards globally

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has entered a partnership with global card manufacturer Tag Systems (and part of AUSTRIACARD Group). Banks, fintechs and Tag Systems’ broader customer portfolio will be able to offer cardholders the enhanced convenience and security of biometric-enabled payment cards.



The partners will launch an advanced biometric payment card solution based on Fingerprints’ biometric technology, which is already live in a combined 30+ pilots and commercial launches globally. Fingerprints' second generation pre-certified T-Shape® (T2) sensor module, and software platform, will combine with Tag Systems’ extensive payment card solutions and services, based on ST Microelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio.

“Tag Systems is a fast mover in the ecosystem and a company known for offering the latest high-end payments services. Together we are addressing the security concerns of many consumers while maintaining and even enhancing the contactless convenience that they know and love. In Tag Systems we have a partner that both shares our belief in the value of biometric cards and can bring added value through their biometric card as a service offering”, says Michel Roig, President of Payment & Access at Fingerprints.

Olga Baró, Commercial and Marketing Director of Tag Systems, says: “With this partnership we aim to make biometric cards the top-of-wallet choice for consumers, leveraging Fingerprints’ established and proven solution for biometric cards. Cardholders will approve the transaction by fingerprint authentication which will result in safe, easy and convenient payments for everyday purchases.”

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Tag Systems

Tag Systems, part of Austria Card Group, is evolving the way the payment industry moves, by seamless supply of ready-made payment cards throughout all European countries and more. Our fast-growing Group with more than 900 employees make sure we deliver high quality products and services to financial institutions. Media Contact: Olga Baro, +376 358 321 obaro@tagsystems.net

