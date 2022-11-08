Summary of Enefit Green 3Q 2022 interim report webinars

English Estonian

On 3 November 2022, Enefit Green hosted webinars in Estonian and English to present its Q3 2022 interim report to investors. The results were presented by Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the Management Board, and Veiko Räim, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. The webinar materials are now available on the Enefit Green investor website:





Webinar in English: link to recording link to presentation

Webinar in Estonian: link to recording link to presentation





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.