Glycotope Presents GlycoTarget Platform and New Data on Platform-Derived anti-LYPD3 Antibody at 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting





Berlin, Germany, 08 November, 2022 – Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company with a proprietary platform technology for developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announces that it will present new data at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, being held in Boston, United States, between 8-12 November 2022.





Patrik Kehler, Chief Scientific Officer of Glycotope GmbH commented: “We are looking forward to providing an update on the progress of our lead antibody program, GT-002, at SITC. The glycosylation-dependent binding of LYPD3 by GT-002 leads to markedly improved tumor-selectivity compared to protein binding antibodies resulting in reduced binding to healthy tissues. In addition, we will deliver a presentation on our GlycoTarget platform, showcasing how, by utilizing the same principle, our technology can be applied to significantly improve selectivity across other targets beside LYPD3.”





Poster details are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1347 Download here from Thursday, 10 November 8am EST

Title: Targeting of a cancer-associated LYPD3 glycoform for tumor therapy

Poster hall: 10 November 2022, 9:00am - 9:00pm EST





Abstract Number: 1346 Download here from Friday, 11 November 8am EST

Title: Antibodies against GlycoTargets as novel platform approach to address unmet needs in cancer therapy

Poster hall: 11 November 2022, 9:00am - 9:00pm EST





Abstracts will be available on SITC’s website located at www.sitcancer.org at 8am EST on Nov. 7, 2022





About GT-002

Antibodies targeting LYPD3 (C4.4A) with increased tumor-specificity. LYPD3 is expressed in various cancer indications with high medical need, including squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (HNSCC). Upon binding to LYPD3, the antibody is effectively internalized. The improved tumor-specificity of GT-002 results in reduced binding to healthy-tissue expressed LYPD3 making it suitable for the development of highly potent therapies like ADCs, CARs or radio pharmaceutics.





About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 200 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.