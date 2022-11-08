Healthcare IT Consulting, a Market of More Than USD 103.6 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Healthcare IT Consulting Market size was estimated at USD 21.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 103.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $103.6 Billion CAGR 16.7% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments Covered Consulting type, End-user, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases Rise in adoption of digitalization in healthcare IT solutions Opportunities Emerging healthcare IT consulting services in the developing countries Restraints Dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of consulting service



Covid-19 scenario-

Growing demand for integrated healthcare networks during the pandemic impacted the global healthcare IT consulting market positively.

This drift is likely to persist even if the pandemic is almost over, due to rising adoption of these services by healthcare organizations.

The global healthcare IT consulting market is analyzed across consulting type, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on consulting type, the healthcare application analysis, design, and development segment garnered more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 17.8% throughout the forecast period. The other segments studied through the report include HCIT strategy and project/program management, HCIT integration and migration, HCIT change management, Healthcare/medical system and security set-up and risk assessment, Healthcare enterprise reporting and data analytics services, and Healthcare business process management.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 17.2% throughout the forecast period. The healthcare payers segment is also assessed in the market report.

Based on region, the global healthcare IT consulting market across North America generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global healthcare IT consulting market report include Epic System Corporation, Cognizant, Deloitte, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, and General Electric Company. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



