Financial calendar 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 19-2022
8 November 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 22 February 2023: Annual Report 2022
- 29 March 2023: Annual General Meeting
- 11 May 2023: Q1 2023 Interim Report
- 15 August 2023: H1 2023 Interim Report
- 9 November 2023: 9M 2023 Interim Report
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com
Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com
