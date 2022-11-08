Financial calendar 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 19-2022

8 November 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark

22 February 2023: Annual Report 2022

29 March 2023: Annual General Meeting

11 May 2023: Q1 2023 Interim Report

15 August 2023: H1 2023 Interim Report

9 November 2023: 9M 2023 Interim Report

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading technology, products and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

