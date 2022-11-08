Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 44

English Danish

Company announcement no. 40





In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 44, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1.815.000 150.616.432 31 October 2022 10.000 91,37 913.700 01 November 2022 10.000 90,29 902.900 02 November 2022 10.000 90,20 902.000 03 November 2022 10.500 91,88 964.740 04 November 2022 10.000 95,51 955.100 Total week 44 50.500 4.638.440 Total accumulated 1.865.500 155.254.872

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.016.422 treasury shares, equal to 1.64 % of the Bank’s share capital.





