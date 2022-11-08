Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 56.19 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell culture market size from USD 20.96 billion to USD 56.19 billion in 8 years: The increasing research and development to exploit the potential of cell culture in medicine will propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years



The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 20.96 billion in 2022 cell culture market will reach USD 56.19 billion by 2030. Given the climate change crisis, the increasing volatility in weather patterns has increased the risk of new bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens invading the ecosystem, leading to catastrophic consequences. The increased pace of climate change has increased the probability of the re-emergence of historically endemic pathogens. New chronic illnesses, acute diseases, and other conditions have increased in number despite the advancement in healthcare technology and the enhancement of services. Cell culture will assist researchers and scientists in understating the underlying causes of these diseases and conditions to prevent their widespread destruction and save lives. The pace of such research to understand the potential future outbreaks that could cause pandemics has increased after the devasting two years of the covid-19 pandemic. Cell culture will form the basis for diagnosis, prognosis, and future treatment plans for most conditions and diseases. Therefore, the global cell culture market will witness exponential growth in the forecast period of 2022-30.



Key Insight of the Cell Culture Market



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



During the projected period, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop the fastest due to increased fiscal spending and government measures to strengthen the regulatory environment in the area. Major market participants will be drawn to the area, providing favorable growth prospects. The market will expand, given the drive for indigenously developed vaccines and other pharmaceutical drugs/treatments. The regional market will expand due to growing awareness of cell culture applications and their benefits. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which are well-established and constantly growing, have a substantial impact on the market's growth.



The consumables segment will augment the cell culture market during the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increased expenditure on these products.



The tissues engineering and regenerative medicine segment is expected to augment the cell culture market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into stem cell technology, drug screening and development, cancer research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, and others. The tissue engineering and regenerative medicine segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the wide scope of applications the segment offers.



The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment market size of 12.15 billion in 2022



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, research institutes, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, and others. The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development expenditure.



Cell culture Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 237 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.12% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 56.19 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution The North American region cell culture market share in 2022 is 41.18%. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becton, Dickinson, and Company,Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,Bio-Techne Corporation,Corning Incorporated,Danaher Corporation,Eppendorf SE,Merck & Co.,PromoCell GmbH,Sartorius AG,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.













Advancement in market



Cytiva (Danaher Corporation) and Nucleus Biologics began working together in January 2022 to create personalized culture media for cell and gene therapy. New firms are also expanding their current service offerings to increase their market position.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing research and development to produce vaccines for future virus outbreaks



The development of the most effective vaccines is made feasible by cell culture, which enables researchers to mimic real virus strains as closely as possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the future's elevated risk of diseases, germs, and viruses. Additionally, it has been demonstrated that the best way to save citizens' lives is through immunizations. Therefore, the worldwide cell culture market will be driven by the accelerated speed of vaccine research and development to stop upcoming pandemics.



Restraint: The extensive capital expenditure required to research cell culture and its potential applications



The growth of the global cell culture market will be hindered by the vast capital required to research cell culture, followed by testing its effectiveness, production, and distribution.

Opportunities: Increasing research and development expenditure



The increasing research and development to manufacturing effective medicines are fundamentally etched in exploring cell culture and its potential applications and benefits. As the number of cancer patients rises, cell culture-based oncology research is being conducted to better understand the disease and create new therapies, medications, and treatments. The demand for cell culture to progress medicine will rise due to the prospective uses of stem cell therapy, genetic engineering, and engineering. The private capital expenditure is increasing given the profitable prospects, innovations, and products offer that effectively cure or treat cancer and other chronic diseases in the future market.



Challenge: Stringent regulatory approvals



The lack of a holistic regulatory approval process leads to extensive and duplicate procedural steps, which wastes resources. Furthermore, the delay in introducing a drug or medicine in the market, given the long approval process, leads to private players losing out on profit-making windows, discouraging them from undertaking research and thus challenging the growth of the market.

Some of the major players operating in the cell culture market are:



• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Corning Incorporated

• Danaher Corporation

• Eppendorf SE

• Merck & Co.

• PromoCell GmbH

• Sartorius AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Consumables

• Equipment



By Application



• Stem Cell Technology

• Drug Screening and Development

• Cancer Research

• Tissues Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

• Biopharmaceutical Production

• Diagnostics

• Others



By End User



• Hospitals

• Research Institutes

• Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



