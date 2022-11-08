Wearable Adhesive Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 898.27 Million with an Excellent CAGR of 13.2% by 2029, Growth Tactics, Future Strategies, Size, Share and competitive Outlook

MELBOURNE, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Adhesive Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Wearable Adhesive market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. It is now much simpler to obtain a global perspective for one's international business thanks to the market statistics that are included in the Wearable Adhesive report. This report on Wearable Adhesive market research provides a comprehensive summary of the research conducted on the Wearable Adhesive industry and the effects that it has had on the market environment. Businesses are able to gather information about market drivers and market restraints with the help of this Wearable Adhesive market research, which enables them to make educated assumptions regarding whether or not they should decrease or increase the production of a specific product. In addition to that, during the process of compiling this report, developing ng product trends, significant market drivers, market obstacles, and market opportunities were identified and precisely analyzed.

The global wearable adhesive market was valued at USD 333.15 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 898.27 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Grab an Exclusive Sample of the Wearable Adhesive Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-wearable-adhesive-market

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Overview:

The wearable adhesives are designed to be used on human skin and support applications requiring short to long-term wear. They can also endure exposure to the factors such as sweat, UV light, water and moisture, and dynamic movement. They also provide several innovative solutions to the patients, such as tracking the data through various medical sensors, bio-signal devices, continuous glucose monitoring, and heart rate wearable adhesives.

Wearable intelligent devices benefit patients with chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases or diabetes. It offers useful information on blood glucose levels, blood pressure, and breathing patterns. The world health organization (WHO) mentioned that nearly 422 million population has diabetes across the world. Moreover, the data shows that nearly 70% of adults and 33% of children suffered from obesity n 2014. The rising need for monitoring devices due to rising chronic disease is a vital factor boosting the growth of the wearable adhesives market over the forecasted period.

The Global Research Report Provides a Detailed Analysis of the Market. Based on Competitive Intensity and How the Competition Will Take Shape in Coming Years.

The Global Wearable Adhesive Market is witnessing tremendous growth owing to rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the Wearable Adhesive industry are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the Wearable Adhesive market are

3M (U.S.)

China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd. (China)

Abbott. (U.S.)

Scapa Group Ltd (U.S.)

Dupont (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller Company. (U.S.)

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited (Germany)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION. (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Arkema (U.S.)

Elkem ASA (U.S.)

Polymer Science, Inc. (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION. (Japan)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Wacker Chemie AG (U.S.)

tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited (Germany)

Dymax (U.S.)

Adhesives Research Inc (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Access the Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-wearable-adhesive-market

Recent Development

In 2019, MC10 Inc. and AbbVie, a research-based global bio-pharmaceutical company, announced that the companies are working together in clinical trials designed to explore a range of outcome measures in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) using the Biostamp nPoint system.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Technological advancements and developments

The latest technological innovation and developments in medical adhesives will further expand the future growth of the paints and coatings market. The rising benefits of wearable adhesives due to the enhanced properties of the product is driving the market. Researchers are actively trying to find ways to enhance non-pharmaceutical therapies and working on digital monitoring to help the aging population live at home longer and improve virtual care facilities. The increasing goal of industries to deliver increasingly effective, personalized monitoring of health and care so the improvement of quality of care provided to patients and other customers can be enhanced is the vital factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecasted period.

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising awareness and changing lifestyle

The rising awareness amongst customers regarding the factors such as health and wellness is the primary factor driving the market's growth over the forecasted period. This awareness has been developed amongst the rising population due to the rising healthcare initiatives led by the government stating the benefits of a healthy population and lifestyle. The rising beneficiary properties of the adhesives, such as sensitizing, non-irritating, and monitoring properties, will enhance the ales and the demands. Moreover, medical adhesives contain glass substrates and strong binding properties, creating a strong barrier against oxygen permeation and moisture.

High usage for medical purposes

Wearable adhesives are extensively used across medical industries. Biocompatible medical adhesives are increasingly being used in medical devices because of their non-cytotoxic, non-sensitizing, and non-irritating properties. The other properties include adorable to wear in water sports like diving, swimming, and other activities. Moreover, the popularity of silicone adhesives is increasing due to their broad benefits and advanced features. The rising demand for monitoring devices is also the factor driving the market's growth over the forecasted period

Segmentation Covered: Wearable Adhesive Market

By Resin

Acrylics

Silicones

Polyurethane

Epoxy

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Hot Melt

UV Cured

By Applications

Electronics

Medical

Sports

Get a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wearable-adhesive-market

Wearable Adhesive Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the wearable adhesive market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the increasing development of advanced technology, the growing population, and the rising need for monitoring devices within the region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rapid rise in the patient base, adoption of wearable devices, and high usage of smartphones within the region.

Benefits of Considering this report:

This report is compiled using a vigorous and thorough research methodology. Data Bridge Market Research is also known for its data accuracy and granular market reports.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Wearable Adhesive market is depicted by this report.

is depicted by this report. The report consists of a vast amount of data about the recent product and technological developments in the markets.

The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the impact of these advancements on the future of market growth.

The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.

Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for Wearable Adhesive market are explained in detail.

It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior about the future market and changing market scenario.

Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Wearable Adhesive Market Regulations Market Overview Global Wearable Adhesive Market, By Resin Global Wearable Adhesive Market, By Technology Global Wearable Adhesive Market, By Application Global Wearable Adhesive Market, By Region Global Wearable Adhesive Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

For More Insights Grab Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-wearable-adhesive-market

Browse More Reports:

Non-woven Adhesives Market , By Type (Styrenic Block Copolymers, Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyolefin and Others), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical and Others), Technology (Waterborne Systems and Hot Melt Adhesives), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/non-woven-adhesives-market

Label Adhesive Market , By Technology (Water Based, Hot Melt Based, Solvent Based, Others), Substrate Type (Pet Bottle, Metal Container, Glass Bottle, Polyolefin Bottle, Others), Process (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive, Glue Applied, In-Mold, Others), Application (Permanent Adhesives, Peelable Adhesives, Freezer Adhesive, High Temperature Adhesive), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-label-adhesive-market

Acrylic Adhesives Market , By Product Type (Temporary, Permanent), Type (Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Cyanoacrylic, Methacrylic, UV Curable Acrylic), Application (Paper and Packaging, Construction, Transportation, Medical, Consumer, Electronics, Others), Forms (Liquid, Paste, Tape), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Reactive and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-acrylic-adhesives-market

Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market , By Resin Type (Epoxy Resin, Cyanoacrylate, Polyurethane, Acrylic and Others), Aircraft Type (Single Aisle, Small Wide Body, Medium Wide Body, Large Wide Body and Regional Jets), Product Type (Seating, Inflight Entertainment, Galley, Stowage Bins, Lavatory, Panels and Others), Application Type (Strategic Insights, Seats, In-flight Entertainment, Galleys, Stowage Bins, Lavatory, Interior Panels and Others https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-aerospace-interior-adhesive-market

Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market , By Product (Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives and Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives), Indication (Surgical Haemostasis, Tissue Sealing and Tissue Engineering), Application (Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopaedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries and Other Applications) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-surgical-sealants-adhesives-market

Asia-Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market , By Product (Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives, Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives), Indication (Surgical Haemostasis, Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopaedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-surgical-sealants-adhesives-market

Europe Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market , By Product (Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives, Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives), Indication (Surgical Haemostasis, Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopaedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-surgical-sealants-adhesives-market

North America Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market , By Product (Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives, Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives), Indication (Surgical Haemostasis, Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering), Application (Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries, General Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopaedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-surgical-sealants-adhesives-market

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market By Resin Type (Epoxy-based Metal Bonding Adhesives, Acrylic-based Metal Bonding Adhesives, Polyurethane-based Metal Bonding Adhesives and Others), Application (Automotive and Transportation, Industrial and Appliances) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-metal-bonding-adhesives-market

Composite Adhesives Market , By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), Type (Structural, Synthetic), Component (One-Component, Two-Component), Application (Automotive and Transportation, Marine, Aerospace, Wind Energy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-composite-adhesives-market

Hot Melt Adhesive (HMA) Market , By Resin Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Styrenic Block Copolymers, Metallocene Polyolefin, Amorphous Polyalphaolefins, Polyolefins, Polyamides, Polyurethane, Others), Application (Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding, Others), le East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hot-melt-adhesive-hma-market

Automotive Adhesives Market , By Resin Type (Polyurethanes, Epoxy, Acrylics, Silicone, SMP, Polyamide, and Others), Technology (Hotmelt, Solvent Based, Water Based, Pressure Sensitive, and Others), Application (Body in White, Power Train, Paint Shop, and Assembly), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-adhesives-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: