Augmented Reality Market Size (2021-2028) Worth USD 97.76 Billion, 48.6% CAGR

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Augmented Reality Market Size is expected to reach USD 97.76 billion by 2028, exhibiting an excellent CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of 5G technology by various industries and enterprises will spur lucrative opportunities for the augmented reality industry in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Augmented Reality Market forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 4.16 billion in 2020.

Industry Developments:

June 2020: Vuzix Corporation signed a partnership agreement with France-based Pixee Medical, and performed first knee replacement surgery using AR Knee+ and Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses. The smart glass displayed augmented information and real-time navigation in the surgeon’s field of view.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 48.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 97.76 Billion Base Year 2020 Augmented Reality Market Size in 2020 USD 4.16 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Device Type; Industry; Augmented Reality Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of AR Technology in Healthcare Industry to Drive Market Long Term Impacts of AR on Mental Health May Impede Growth





COVID-19 Impact:

Shift to Digital Workplace by Companies to Amplify Growth during Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak urged companies to implement a digital shift in their working style. The restriction on travel coupled with social distancing norms imposed by the governments has boosted digital change requisite. According to IBM’s U.S. Retail Index report of 2020, retail businesses have shifted to digital shopping during the pandemic. Besides, many companies have employed augmented reality to virtual assist their customers. For instance, IKEA, Home Depot, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more implemented AR to offer virtual “try-before-you-buy” experiences.

Moreover, companies are offering remote assistance solutions to their employees during the pandemic. For instance, PTC Inc. announced an AR remote assistance solution named Vuforia Chalk, free of cost. It delivers business and employee safety for manufacturing and maintenance work. In addition, the utilization of augmented and virtual reality platforms by hospitals will foster market growth amid the global pandemic.





Driving Factor:

High Adoption of AR in the Medical Industry to Propel Market

The growing implementation of AR platforms in the healthcare industry will significantly impact the global augmented reality market growth during the forecast period. AR offers interactive and engaging medical learning experiences for patients and doctors. For instance, in 2017, LV Prasad Eye Institute partnered with Microsoft HoloLens to develop a learning app Holo Eye Anatomy. The app aids medical students in understanding eye anatomy with a 3D effect using Microsoft’s ARHoloLens. Furthermore, the acceptance of AR among prominent companies for a more personalized user experience can subsequently influence the market's growth. As per the Virgin Holiday study 2018, the company’s AR-powered emails campaign witnessed a 75% and 40% increase in click-through

ratio and email rates, respectively. However, the growing concerns regarding the excessive use of AR can hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Insights:

Rising Adoption of Immersive Technologies to Strengthen Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. The growing investment in immersive technologies by major companies will aid the expansion of the market in the region. The increasing government support for the adoption of immersive technologies will intensify the market in North America. For instance, in 2019 US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has shown interest in IMT Atlantique and contacted the company for developing similar smart contactless lenses for the US military. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant augmented reality market share during the forecast period. The flourishing automotive, manufacturing, logistic, and gaming industries will push the growth in the region. China held a major share in the previous year.The growth is attributed to the presence of renowned hardware manufacturers in the region.





Market Segments:

Hardware Segment to Hold the Largest Share

Based on components, the market is classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The surging demand and application of AR devices across industries will encourage the segment’s growth.

Based on device type, the market is characterized by heads-up displays, handheld devices, stationary AR systems, smart glasses, and others. The heads-up display is expected to hold the maximum share during the forecast period due to its high adoption in the automotive industry.

Based on industry analysis, the market is classified into gaming, media & entertainment, automotive, retail, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and others. The gaming industry is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. AR technology offers an immersive and interactive experience for gamers, thus uplifting the industry. Pokemon Go, Ingress, Jurassic World Alive, and The Walking Dead are popular AR games.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Apple, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Upskills.io

Vuzix Corporation

Facebook, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Sixense Entertainment Inc.

Magic Leap, Inc.

RealWear, Inc.

Daqri LLC





