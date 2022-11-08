Towards the sustainable transport of the future: Iveco Group presents Latin America’s first complete alternative propulsion truck and powertrain range at the Fenatran trade show

IVECO Euro VI models launched across the range

Daily electric presented

Tector CNG version brings gas to semi-heavy range

Biomethane version of the S-WAY heavy-duty truck makes its debut

FPT Industrial unveils ePowertrain solutions

Multi-energy XC13 engine showcased

São Paulo, 8th November 2022. From 7th to 11th November 2022, Iveco Group (MI: IVG) is presenting at Fenatran – one of the most important transport fairs in the world, held in São Paulo, Brazil – a full range of advanced, clean emission and sustainable transport solutions from the IVECO and FPT Industrial brands.

The fastest growing commercial vehicle “full liner” in Latin America, with sales increased by three times in the last three years, IVECO is the first brand in Brazil to offer the market a complete “green” portfolio in all segments in which it operates, reaffirming its commitment to global trends in urban mobility, innovation and sustainability.

By 2025, some R$ 1 billion (approx. USD 200 million) will have been invested by Iveco Group to meet the region’s fast-changing needs, as already announced. Much of the amount is being allocated to the development of the Euro VI engine line, which meets requirements of the Program for the Control of Air Pollution by Motor Vehicles (Proconve P8), which will become mandatory in 2023.

The Euro VI portfolio includes the IVECO Daily 35-160, the first Euro VI commercial vehicle presented to the Brazilian market, positioning the Daily as one of the major players in the lightweight segment and in the fast-developing e-commerce business. Also debuting at the show are the Daily Hi-Matic, the first light cargo vehicle with an automatic gearbox, and the eDAILY, a fully electric version aimed at urban missions.

In the heavy-duty segment, the S-WAY, just launched in Brazil, brings together robustness, technology, comfort and safety in a modern and award-winning design that privileges aerodynamics; overall, the model ensures up to 15% reduction in fuel consumption versus the previous truck range. The S-WAY powered by biomethane is also debuting, with the best-in-class gas engine and related autonomy in the market, while significantly reducing the CO 2 emissions. For heavy and semi-heavy duty off-road missions, IVECO’s Tector range gains a CNG-powered version. Both the S-WAY and Tector CNG models will be available in Brazil by the end of 2023.

As the pressures of Total Cost of Ownership increase, the brand is expanding its service offering in Latin America, helping operators to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. One of these is IVECO ON, a digital tool aimed at maintaining vehicle productivity in the long term, already well tested in Europe with remarkable success. Through a unique portal, the operator is able to monitor, for example, fuel consumption and driving style, improving fleet performance from a range of data inputs.

Another Iveco Group brand and a world leader in powertrain solutions, FPT Industrial, presents its cutting-edge innovations at Fenatran. The ePowertrain division is leading the way with a new generation of products, including eAxles, central drives, modular batteries and battery management systems, and is also bringing to the public a “virtual experience” of its first ePowertrain Plant, recently inaugurated in Turin, Italy.

The brand’s focus on sustainable on-road propulsions is also on display through its new XC13, a multi-energy, modular, multi-application, mindful engine, derived from the Cursor X concept and capable of adapting to all market needs, from diesel to natural gas (including biomethane), hydrogen and renewable fuels. It is a single base engine designed in multiple versions to offer maximum component standardisation and easy integration into final products while meeting the increasingly stringent emission regulations. At Fenatran the brand is also launching “Original REMAN”, a complete line of remanufactured engines for on-road applications, actively supporting the transition towards a true circular economy in the region.

From battery electric propulsion with zero emissions, mainly for low energy demand vehicles with extensions for heavy on-road applications, to, looking ahead, the possibility of exploiting hydrogen as an energy vector, FPT Industrial is showcasing its present ability to offer long-term zero emission solutions for all energy demand applications when the market is ready for it.

Speaking at the opening of Fenatran, Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, said: “We are strongly committed to reaching our environmental, social and financial targets and applying what is needed to pave the road to an increasingly sustainable transport model, including here in Latin America. This is definitely a strategic region for Iveco Group and plays a key role in our future success. It is one of the main focus areas of our investments and growth today, which will consolidate the Group’s commitment to continue evolving our business in a region that keeps showing enormous potential.”

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

