Ginger Beer Market to thrive at CAGR of 7.3% by 2030 – Global Insights on Investing Essentials, Fundamental Analysis, Portfolio Management & Growth Opportunities: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, ginger beer market is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022-2030. The rising demand for low & non-alcoholic drinks owing to health consciousness among consumers is driving the consumption of ginger beer. Additionally, increasing trends and culture of craft drinks among millennials and Gen Z is likely to propel the market. Nowadays, young consumers are seeking craft low-alcoholic drinks owing to their rich taste & flavors.



According to several studies, the consumption of ginger beer promotes digestion, lowers the risk of cancer, and slows down the sign of aging. Further, it has antibacterial & anti-inflammatory properties thus reducing swelling and protecting from bacterial infections. All these benefits offered by ginger have increased the consumption of ginger beer & ale both.



Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13010

Ginger beer is mostly used as a mixer for various cocktails in bars and clubs. Consumers have also started replacing soda with ginger beer as a mixer while drinking at home. For instance, most consumers like to mix Jack Daniel’s whisky with ginger beer & a piece of lemon. Such trends are likely to propel the market growth.



The shifting consumer presence to low-calorie, gluten-free, organic, products has led to the development of ginger beer with these claims. For instance, in October 2022, Fever-Tree launched ginger beer in a blood orange flavor. It is non-GMO certified and made from naturally sourced ingredients, without any artificial sweeteners.



The rising adoption of healthier lifestyles has influenced consumers to opt for non-alcoholic ginger beer. Some of the key players which provide non-alcoholic ginger beer include Fever-Tree, Fentimans, Q MIXERS, BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS, and Reed's inc. These players offer ginger beer in flavors including original, strawberry, mango, pineapple, lemon, lime, and others.



The purchase through off-trade distribution channels has increased owing to the growing consumption of ginger beer at home as an alternative to carbonated soft drinks. Moreover, the wide availability of products through supermarkets, hypermarkets & online distribution channels owing to their wide distribution network is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Reed’s launched its Craft Ginger Beer in more than 1500 Walmart stores.



Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13010

Key Players



• BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS

• Fever-Tree

• Fentimans

• Reeds inc.

• John Barritt & Son Ltd.

• Gunsberg

• Q MIXERS

• Natrona Bottling Company

• Tribe Breweries

• Better Beer



Market Segmentation



• Type Insights



o Non-alcoholic

o Alcoholic



• Flavor Insights



o Original

o Flavored



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Off-trade

o On-trade



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 Germany

 UK

 Spain

 Poland

 Netherlands



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Australia

 New Zealand



o Central & South America



 Brazil



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa



Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13010

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com