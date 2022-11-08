Active Protection System Market Size Worth USD 5.69 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.41%

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global active protection system market size was USD 3.01 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 3.23 billion in 2022 to USD 5.69 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.41% from 2022 to 2029. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for high-energy laser-based weapon systems.

This information is cited by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Active Protection System Market, 2022-2029”.

Segments:

Land-based Segment to Record Notable Rise Driven by Increasing Technological Advancements

On the basis of platform, the market is subdivided into marine, airborne, and land-based. The land-based segment accounted for a commendable share in 2021 and is anticipated to record considerable growth throughout the forecast period. The rise can be credited to increasing technological advancements in soft kill systems.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Artis LLC (U.S.)

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

Hensoldt AG (Germany)

JSC Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashinostroyeniya (Russia)

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

Israel Military Industries Ltd. (Israel)

High Adoption of APS amid Increased Procurement and Modernization of Main Battle Tank (MBT) to Bolster the Segmental Market Growth

Based on land-based, the market is further segmented into Main Battle Tank (MBT), Light Protected Vehicles (LPV), Amphibious Armored Vehicles (AAV), Mine-resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP), Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV), Armored Personnel Carriers (APC), and others. Main battle tank (MBT) segment was the largest segment by market share in 2021, owing to the high adoption rate of hard-kill and soft-kill APS amid the rise in procurement and modernization of main battle tanks.

Modernization of Destroyers amid Rise in Naval Skirmishes and Anti-Piracy Operations to Drive the Adoption of APS in the Market

The market is further divided into submarines, frigates, destroyers, aircraft carriers, and others based on marine. Destroyers segment was evaluated to be the largest segment by market share in 2021. The growth is attributed to the growing market penetration of the key global players into Asia Pacific and North America markets amid the heightened adoption rate of APS by regional naval forces.

Soft Kill Segment to Register Substantial Growth Due to Rising Investment in Electronic Warfare

Based on kill system type, the market is segmented into reactive armor, hard kill system, and soft kill system. The soft kill system segment held a commendable share in 2021 and is expected to record remarkable expansion over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the surging product demand and growing investment in electronic warfare countermeasures.

Hardware Segment to Foresee Considerable Expansion Owing to Escalating Product Demand

On the basis of solution, the global market is fragmented into hardware and software. Of these, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to record appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the high hardware demand and increasing investment initiatives.

Drivers and Restraints:



Industry Value to Rise Owing to Escalating Emphasis on Maximizing Survivability

Armed forces across the globe are moving toward the adoption of a modular framework for meeting their next-generation requirements pertaining to self-protection systems. The forces focus on the maximization of vehicle survivability via the integration of multi-layered and advanced protection systems.

Owing to this, several market players are focused on coordinated layers of passive and active sensors. This is expected to favor active protection system market growth over the forthcoming years.

However, the high cost associated with the maintenance and installation of these systems is likely to hinder industry expansion to some extent.

Regional Insights:



North America to Lead Considering the Rising Development of Self-Protection Systems by U.S. Armed Forces

The North America active protection system market share is expected to record appreciable growth during the forecast period. The rise is being credited to the growing threat of loitering munitions and anti-tank guided missiles. This threat led the U.S. Armed Forces to focus on the development of platform self-protection systems for safeguarding its platforms and personnel.

The European region is set to register substantial expansion over the estimated period. The growth can be attributed to the escalating investment in next-generation systems by several EU members for their armed forces.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Enter into Partnership Agreements to Expand Geographical Footprint

Major industry players are entering into partnership agreements and collaborations for the expansion of their geographical footprint. Many companies are also focused on adopting a series of initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, product developments, and others for the consolidation of their industry presence. Some of the other steps include growing adoption of research activities.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022 – Turkey shared plans to begin the mass production of its battle tank. Equipped with Aselsan APS, the solutions would offer protection against top-attack anti-tank guided munitions.

