Mezcal Market Size [2022-2028] | is Projected to Reach USD 437 Million, with 10.4% CAGR | Growth Rate, Share, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Regional and Global Industry Forecast Research Say’s Industry Research Biz

Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Mezcal Market research report 2022 provides detailed information about the market overview, modern trends, demand, and recent development affecting the market growth during the upcoming year. The Mezcal market report also covers the new business development, price, revenue, gross margin, market size, share, potential growth, and upcoming market strategy followed by leading players. This report also gives knowledge of major company profiles within the market. The report focuses on the Mezcal Market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Moreover, Mezcal Market forecast by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028. And also report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.

Report Overview:



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Mezcal estimated at US$ 241.3 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 437 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



The North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the mezcal industry during 2017. The growing demand for mezcal and the rising export of mezcal products from Mexico drive the growth of the mezcal market in the US and other countries in the Americas. Moreover, the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores also fuel the region’s contribution to the growth of the global mezcal market.



Report Scope:



This latest report researches the industry structure, sales, revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Mezcal manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.



This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Mezcal market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Mezcal market and current trends within the industry.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Mezcal Market Report are:

El Jolgorio

Ilegal Mezcal

Pernod Ricard

Diageo

Rey Campero

Tlacolula Distillery

William Grant & Sons

Mezcal Market Segmentation by Type:

Joven

Reposado

Anejo

Mezcal

Mezcal Market Segmentation by Application:

Wedding

Cocktail Party

Backyard BBQ

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of Mezcal in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Mezcal Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Mezcal market.

The market statistics represented in different Mezcal segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Mezcal are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Mezcal.

Major stakeholders, key companies Mezcal, investment feasibility and new market entrants study is offered.

The development scope of Mezcal in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Mezcal market

Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Mezcal and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

