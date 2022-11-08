Acin adds Chief Client Officer to industry-leading team, as data network continues to expand

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acin, the pioneering operational risk data company, has announced that Serge De Coster has joined the company as Chief Client Officer, a new role for the organisation. Serge and his team will be responsible for the development of Acin's value proposition as well as generating and delivering insights derived from the Acin Network.



Serge is the latest senior figure to join Acin, whose solution has been widely adopted by the world's most significant financial institutions, three more of which have recently joined the data network.

Serge was recently the Head of Analytics and co-Head of CIB at Coalition Greenwich, a leading provider of Benchmarking Analytics to the financial service industry. Prior to Coalition Greenwich, Serge spent 4 years at Oliver Wyman, where he advised Global Corporate & Investment banks in Europe, US, and Asia. Serge has an educational background in Finance, Computer Science and is a qualified Actuary.

Serge brings deep expertise in Data Analytics, Benchmarking and Risk Management, acquired by advising most Global banks on Capital Management and Capital Optimisation.

Paul Ford, CEO at Acin, said: "We are delighted to join Serge to the Acin team as Chief Client Officer, his experience in risk analytics, benchmarking and capital are perfectly aligned with the Acin vision. Serge is also hugely experienced in working with top tier financial institutions at the highest level and in understanding their needs and delivering quantitative solutions to those needs."

Serge De Coster, Chief Client Officer at Acin, said: "Having worked extensively in consulting and benchmarking analytics, I was impressed with Acin's ability to build relationships with tier 1 institutions by leveraging both technology and expertise to deliver insights. Acin's approach to gather data, ensure like-for-like comparison and then extract valuable insights works well to support bank with their Operational Risk needs, but has wide possibilities beyond that."

About Acin

Founded in 2018, Acin has built the defining data network for operational risk control, for leading financial institutions.

Acin's award-winning Risk Control Diagnostics platform digitizes and assures operational risk controls in a connected data network across the financial services industry. Backed by Fitch Ratings, and trusted by JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered and other pioneers. Acin assures operational risk controls are complete, efficient and calibrated to the market.

Using technology and data science Acin is equipping financial institutions to quantify, calibrate, and visualize their operational risk control data - transforming operational risk control from a manual, qualitative and subjective discipline into one that is automated, quantitative, and robust.

Our dynamic Acin platform powers a first-of-its-kind peer-to-peer network that enables anonymized benchmarking and the sharing of collective intelligence on operational risk controls, ensuring they are complete, effective, correctly calibrated, and efficient. This empowers customers to measure, mitigate and manage operational risk more effectively, and in turn safeguard their reputation, reduce costs, and build operational resilience.

Acin is used business-wide at many of the world's most significant financial institutions. It has achieved global industry recognition, including Risk.net's coveted OpRisk Innovation of the Year Award 2022, Top AIFinTech100, Best ESG risk data provider 2022, ESG Insight Awards, Chartis Research as a 2022 RiskTech100® 'Rising Star', American Financial Technology Awards 2020, Regulation Asia Awards 2020, UK FinTech Awards 2020, and was named one of the most innovative RegTech companies in 2019 and 2020.

Read Acin's latest report , Risk Control 2022: What's now and What's next? in conjunction with Risk.net, exploring the current state of risk controls, the challenges of effective engagement, and the opportunity to develop a more proactive and dynamic approach to risk control.

www.acin.com

