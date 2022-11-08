Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market will Revenue to Cross US$ 7636.3 million by 2028 Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. | No. of pages : 101|

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc.

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a kind of encrypted digital equity certificate based on blockchain technology that cannot be copied, tampered with, or divided. It can be understood as a decentralized “virtual asset”. Or the digital ownership certificate of the physical asset". From a technical perspective, NFTs are issued in the form of smart contracts. A smart contract can issue one or more NFT assets, including physical assets such as physical collections, event tickets, and virtual assets such as images, music, and game props.Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a kind of encrypted digital equity certificate based on blockchain technology that cannot be copied, tampered with, or divided. It can be understood as a decentralized “virtual asset”. Or the digital ownership certificate of the physical asset". From a technical perspective, NFTs are issued in the form of smart contracts. A smart contract can issue one or more NFT assets, including physical assets such as physical collections, event tickets, and virtual assets such as images, music, and game props.

The global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market size is projected to reach US$ 7636.3 million by 2028, from US$ 1590.6 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2022-2028.

Global key non-fungible token (NFT) players include Larva Labs, OpenSea, Sky Mavis etc. The top 3 companies hold a share over 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with the share about 30% and 27%. In terms of product, art and collectible is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is primary market, followed by secondary market.

Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Art & Collectible

Game

Others

Segment by Application

Primary Market

Secondary Market

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Market: -

OpenSea

Larva Labs

Sky Mavis

Dapper Labs

Decentraland

Yuga Labs

SandBox

Sorare

Solanart

SuperRare

Gala Games

Foundation

Rarible

MOBOX

MakersPlace

Detailed TOC of Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Art & Collectible

1.2.3 Game

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Primary Market

1.3.3 Secondary Market

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Non-Fungible Token(NFT) Market Restraints

And More..

1.To study and analyze the global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

