Shuttle Systems Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Share, and Growth Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shuttle systems market size is anticipated to bolster on account of the measured alteration from physical to computerised storeroom functioning is transforming the goods management and logistics industry, observes Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Shuttle Systems Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, in such situation, the market for shuttle systems is attaining motivation owing to the surging number of barns & circulation divisions across the world. As per the prediction for worldwide e-commerce by Euromonitor, about 2.3 billion square of fresh warehousing space shall be essential by the year 2035. For example, in November 2019, Landmark Group financed nearly USD 0.27 billion to introduce its completely automatic Mega Distribution Centre (DC) at JAFZA, in Dubai. This is expected to propel the market growth in the foreseeable future.





Some of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Market:

KNAPP AG

Vanderlande Industries

SSI Schaefer AG.

Liebherr Group.

Jiangsu Huazhang Logistics Technology Co., Ltd

TGW

GEBHARDT Fördertechnik GmbH

Stow-group.com

BEUMER GROUP

KION GROUP AG

COVID-19 Impact: Long Term Effects to Witness Positive Changes in Market Demand and Growth

The pandemic of COVID-19 virus has intensely dropped the global economy resulting in market uncertainty. In the short period, nation-wide lockdowns and stringent government rules forced e-commerce vendors, warehouses and delivery associates to completely shut down its logistics centres as well as stores.

Nevertheless, in the long stretch, rise in online expenditure, requirement for warehouse space ascend, enormous funds from internet vendors and their distribution companions in expectation of additional constant development are the aspects accountable for steering the shuttle systems market growth.

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type, By Payload Capacity, By Region Shuttle Systems Market Growth Drivers Depletion in Workforce to Amplify Application of Systems in Market Prominent Players Launch Advanced Systems to Maintain Top Position in Market





Report Coverage

We have implemented an elite research technique that encompasses of information triangulation grounded on the celebrated bottom-up and top-down methods. Our researchers have conducted systematic primary research as well as secondary research to validate the appraised value and size of the shuttle systems market. The data applied to represent the shares for multiple segments at the nationwide, local, and international levels is excavated from wide-ranging interviews with numerous specialists. Our analysts have also mined information from financed databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and countless other parallel resources.





Segmentation

Based on Type, the market is segregated into Single Level Shuttle System, Multi-Level Shuttle System, Autonomous Shuttle Robot System, and Others.

On the basis of Payload Capacity, the market if further classified into Less Than 20, 20-50 Kg, and 51 Kg and above.

In terms of Region, the market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints



Depletion in Workforce to Amplify Application of Systems in Market

The workforce shortage displays, producers emphasize on reduction of post-manufacturing measures charges to attain premature profit on funds and administer cash expense is additionally fuelling the market growth. Moreover, appearance of instinctive technologies implanted in shuttle systems largely data-driven technologies, comprising computerized gesture regulator, PC-based regulating systems, incorporation of smart and intelligent sensors for applied upkeep platforms, mechanical shuttle substitution and a smart analytical device is projected to upsurge the product demand in the upcoming years. For example, in September 2020, Swisslog presented CycloneCarrier shuttle system in order to suffice the growing e-commerce industry. This in turn is estimated to bolster the shuttle systems market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the majority of the shuttle systems market shares owing to the existence of Chinese official as well as unsanctioned domestic players functioning in the market. Additionally, the escalation in production volumes and implementation of advanced material treatment approaches in order to augment production abilities in several regions such as South Korea, India, Taiwan and China among others is thrusting the growth of the market.

North America and Europe are projected to observe considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the escalation in business from this region via e-commerce market. Additionally, requirement for robust as well as non-durable products is empowering manufacturing businesses to incorporate progressive shuttle systems to fulfil the surging demand that then drives the regional market growth.

The Middle East and Africa region along with South America is anticipated to display a reasonable growth in the shuttle systems market owing to the amplified demand of automatic warehouse procedures in this region.





Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Launch Advanced Systems to Maintain Top Position in Market

Key players always with incorporation with their expert advisors implement effective strategies in order to govern the global market in their respective field. To achieve such success, players are often seen accepting tactics such as launching products, introducing ideas, merging and collaborating with co-companies. For example, in March 2020, Dematic unveiled the Dematic Multishuttle (DMS) 2 E warehouse robotics solution that surges speed, storing capacity, precision and obtainability in warehouses and delivery units.

Industry Development

June 2020: TGW received PLUS X Award for invention, improved superiority and operation capacity of shuttle systems. Likewise, this novelty delivers unified fits to the experiments of e-commerce as well as omni-channel occupation replicas.

