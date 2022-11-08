Animal Feed Yeast Market to cross $3.5Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Animal Feed Yeast Market is slated to surpass a valuation of USD 3.5 billion by 2032.

Increasing domestic consumption, along with the export of meat, especially in the Asia Pacific region is poised to drive the animal feed yeast industry trends, says the report. In 2021, poultry meat consumption in India crossed 4 million tons, which is indicative of notable growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the enhancing economic status of various countries has encouraged consumers to prefer protein-rich food, bolstering the demand for yeast feed ingredients for animal feed applications.

Fear of contracting contagious diseases may hamper industry growth. The threat of exposure to infectious diseases through animal-based feed ingredients after the COVID-19 outbreak has decreased the consumption of meat products, thereby hindering the uptake of yeast feed products for animal feed. However, promising efforts by animal feed manufacturers & nutritionists to promote awareness about probiotics as animal feed ingredients may aid in combatting this restraint.

Rising number of livestock diseases to push the demand for yeast beta-glucan

Based on products, the report segregates the animal feed yeast industry into autolyzed yeast, dried inactive yeast, hydrolyzed yeast, active dry yeast, live yeast, yeast culture, and yeast beta-glucan. The yeast beta-glucan segment is anticipated to showcase over 7% gains through 2032 due to the surging prevalence of infectious livestock diseases and notable awareness among livestock farmers about the connection between gut health and immunity system, which is forecast to spur the adoption of yeast beta glucans for animal feed production.

Browse key industry insights spread across 345 pages with 490 market data tables and 34 figures & charts from the report “Animal Feed Yeast Market Size, By Product (Autolyzed Yeast, Hydrolyzed Yeast, Dried Inactive Yeast, Yeast Culture, Live Yeast, Yeast Beta-Glucan, Active Dry Yeast), By Application (Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trout, Shrimps, Carp], Pet Food, Equine), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032”, in detail along with the table of contents:

Changing dietary preferences to boost product usage in dairy applications

Animal feed yeast market size from the dairy cattle feed application segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of more than USD 435 million by 2032. The booming dairy sector driven by the expansion of the food industry, mounting consumer awareness pertaining to the health benefits of milk, and shifting dietary preferences are augmenting the dairy cattle farming sector, which is speculated to stimulate segment revenues in the forthcoming years.

Increasing purchasing power to aid Asia Pacific emerge as a major regional ground

Asia Pacific animal feed yeast market is estimated to grow at over 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The positive approach of livestock farmers toward adopting innovative technologies to improve farm yield is set to become a major factor in supplementing regional market statistics. In addition, rising constraints on agricultural land availability, along with skyrocketing purchasing power of consumers, are foreseen to foster the APAC industry outlook.

Product range expansion to remain a vital growth strategy

The competitive landscape of the animal feed yeast market is inclusive of Lesaffre Group, Angel Yeast, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Trouw Nutrition, Alltech Inc, Biorigin, Novus International Inc., and Lallemand, among others. These companies engage mainly in product innovation, R&D initiatives, and partnerships to maintain their market position. For instance, in September 2022, Lallemand, a producer & researcher of yeast and specialty ingredients, launched a new yeast strain, called the LAlBrew NovaLager, that offers several properties, including high attenuation and high flocculation, and fast fermentations.

