Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, By Cable Type (Connector, Plug, Switch, Other), By End User (IT & Telecommunication, Defense, Automobile, Healthcare, Commercial, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period

Factors such as the ongoing technological advancements and the growing IT and telecommunication industry are primarily driving the demand for the global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market. The rise in the number of internet users due to the availability of high-speed internet connections and the proliferation of smart devices is further expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.



The global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market is segmented into cable type, end user, company, and regional distribution. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to do so during the following five years.



The high demand in the region is due to better connectivity and higher living standards. Other factors driving the growth of the RF cable assemblies and jumpers market include various government initiatives and programs to digitize and commercialize the operations.



Based on end user, the market is divided into IT & telecommunication, defense, automobile, healthcare, commercial, and others. The global RF cable assemblies and jumpers market is being driven by the expansion of the semiconductor and communications industries.

Another element fueling the industry's expansion is the changes in the automobile sector. Also, the rise in security concerns brought on by electrical damages is further influencing the market demand.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in the market size of global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market based on cable type, end user, company, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

TE Connectivity Ltd

Radiall GmbH

Aptiv Plc

Rosenberg GmbH

WL Gore & Associates

Lighthorse Technologies, Inc

Molex LLC

Amphenol RF

Pasternack Enterprises Inc

Samtec Inc

Report Scope:



Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, By Cable Type:

Connector

Plug

Switch

Other

Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, By End User:

IT & Telecommunication

Defense

Automobile

Healthcare

Commercial

Others

Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ip87bd



