UAE Medical Aesthetic Devices Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Allergan, Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Galderma, Hologic, Syneron Medical, & Bausch Health Companies

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type of Device (Energy-Based Aesthetic Device v/s Non-Energy-Based Aesthetic Device), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE medical aesthetic devices market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising demands for altering aesthetic procedures. Besides, good quality of patient care, experts and professionals, and highly qualified surgeons are aiding the increasing demand for medical aesthetic procedures.



Medical aesthetic operations are intended to enhance the patient's physical attractiveness. Injections of neurotoxins and dermal fillers, chemical peels, cosmetic dermatology treatments, microdermabrasion, body contouring and cellulite treatment, hair transplant, hair reduction, laser and IPL, scar management, cosmetic gynecology, etc. are just a few examples of the wide range of applications covered by the procedures.

Multiple applications that are involved in medical aesthetic treatments increase the demand for medical aesthetic devices, which will fuel market expansion for medical aesthetic devices in the UAE during the next five years. The market will expand over the next five years primarily because of the rising demand for procedures including skin resurfacing and tightening, body contouring and cellulite reduction, hair removal, face aesthetic procedures, etc.



In the coming five years, the market for medical aesthetic devices in the UAE is expected to rise due to the increasing influence of social media. The demand for cosmetic operations and surgeries to improve facial features is considerable, especially among female populations, which will support the expansion of the UAE market for medical aesthetic devices during the next five years.



The UAE medical aesthetic devices market is segmented on the basis of type of device, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the type of device, the market is divided between energy-based aesthetic devices and non-energy based aesthetic devices.

Energy-based aesthetic devices are expected to register the fastest growth in the market owing to the increasing technological advancements in medical aesthetic devices.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the UAE medical aesthetic devices from 2017 to 2027.

To estimate and forecast the market size of UAE medical aesthetic devices market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the UAE medical aesthetic devices market based on type of device, application, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the UAE medical aesthetic devices market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the UAE medical aesthetic devices market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the UAE medical aesthetic devices market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the UAE medical aesthetic devices market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in UAE medical aesthetic devices market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE medical aesthetic devices market.

Allergan Plc.

Alma Lasers

Johnson & Johnson

Alcon Inc.

Galderma SA

Hologic Inc.

Syneron Medical

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

UAE Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type of Device:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Device

Laser-Based Aesthetic Device

Radiofrequency-Based Aesthetic Device

Light-Based Aesthetic Device

Others

Non-Energy-Based Aesthetic Device

Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin

Microdermabrasion

Implants

Others

UAE Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Application:

Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

Hair Removal

Facial Aesthetic Procedures

Others

UAE Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

UAE Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Region:

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Dubai

Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4xo3l