Europe Lip Balm Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring CHANEL, Yuesai, Max Factor, Elizabeth Arden, Clinique, MARY KAY, Mentholatum, Maybelline, Nivea, & Kiehl

The "Europe Lip Balm Market, By Type, By Packaging, By Color, By Flavor, By Gender, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe lip balm market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The growth of the market is attributed to an increase in demand for cheaper, healthier, and organic lip care products over chemical-based lip balms by the customers and the growing population of working women in the region.

Also, the adoption of online platforms by the market players to reach a wider audience and the introduction of new lip balms varying in price range, size, and capacity are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Lip balms are applied over the lips as a moisturizing and protective layer to prevent drying and chapping.

Traditionally, these balms have been sold as chapsticks. Growing social media influence and increasing trend of personal grooming and wellness are some of the factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, market players are focusing on research & development activities to develop skin-friendly and premium products, which is anticipated to support the market growth.



Lips are frequently the first body part to show indications of dryness because of their thin skin. These items soothe and moisturize angular cheilitis, stomatitis, cold sores, and dry lips. Bee-wax or carnauba wax, camphor, acetyl alcohol, lanolin, paraffin, and petroleum are just a few of the chemicals included in lip care products, which are made of a gel or wax-like substance. Increasing concerns related to prolonged sun exposure, dryness, premature aging,



The Europe lip balm market is segmented into type, packaging, color, flavor, gender, price range, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and country. Based on type, the market is divided into solid cream and liquid gel. Solid cream lip balms are a type of cream-based lip care product (semi-solid).

For a very long time, lip balms were only made of wax and alcohol, but with the rise in demand for organic products, manufacturers have begun combining organic and plant-based components in addition to beeswax to create high-quality solid-cream lip balms.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe lip balm from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe lip balm market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast Europe lip balm market based on type, packaging, color, flavor, gender, price range, distribution channel, competitional landscape, and country distributions.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe lip balm market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe lip balm market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe lip balm market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe lip balm market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe lip balm market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe lip balm market.

CHANEL

Yuesai

Max Factor

Elizabeth Arden

Clinique

MARY KAY

Mentholatum

Maybelline

Nivea

Kiehl

Report Scope:



Europe Lip Balm Market, By Type:

Solid Cream

Liquid Gel

Europe Lip Balm Market, By Packaging:

Stick

Tube

Mini Jar

Others

Egg Ball

Unique Shape

Europe Lip Balm Market, By Color:

Tinted

Non-Tinted

Europe Lip Balm Market, By Flavor:

Flavored

Unflavored

Europe Lip Balm Market, By Gender:

Women

Men

Unisex

Europe Lip Balm Market, By Price Range:

Premium

Mid

Low

Europe Lip Balm Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

Beauty and Cosmetics Store

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online

Others

Departmental Stores

Independent Retail Store

Europe Lip Balm Market, By Country:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Ukraine

Poland

Romania

