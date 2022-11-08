Book Publishers Market is Set to Witness Linear Transition, Reaching US$ 136.1 Bn at a CAGR of 3.9% During the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global book publishers market stands at US$ 93 Bn as of now and is slated to reach US$ 136.1 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022 and 2032.



The end-consumers are seen to be drawn toward reading than never before. Also, books are the ones who have witnessed maximum turbulence since time immemorial. Books have travelled from papyrus scrolls to e-formats with digital media coming in. As such, the market is flooded with audiobooks and e-books. Publishers are taking proactive steps by investing in creation and promotion of content through video, audio, and text. For instance – HarperCollins, since as early as 2013, is into partnering with Scribd. The publishers are also able to create visual experience (online) for readers, just like Pottermore from J.K. Rowling.

‘Mystery – ’ and ‘Fiction-oriented’ books are ruling the book publishers market. Readers like to get engaged in adventure and thrills. The other category is that of ‘puzzle solvers’. These books are preferred by those vying for competitive exams. Research states that these books help in keeping the mind alert. The third category constitutes ‘science books’. The authors ruling the roost include Charles Darwin, Carl Sagan, Albert Einstein, Bill Nye, Richard Dawkins, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Local book shops hold more than half of the overall market. This could be reasoned with the readers (avid as well as prospective) getting utmost comfort while choosing books at the store. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Book Publishers Market’.

Key Takeaways from Book Publishers market

North America holds more than 35% of the overall market share. This could be attributed to numerous independent publishers being present in the US. Amazon holds the first position in terms of book retailers in North America. Barnes & Noble stands second herein.

Hardcover books contribute for majority of revenue. At the same time, audiobooks are expected to witness speedy growth.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a remarkable growth in book publishers market. With new writers coming up, things are likely to change for good for the book publisher market going forward. Also, regions like India are subject to 18+ linguistic scripts, which calls for a vast market for books in the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Quentin Tarantino (Academy Award-winning filmmaker), in November 2020, inked aa two-book deal with Harper (an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers). The very first work of fiction from Tarantino – ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ was published in the year 2021.

Scholastic Inc., in November 2020, did announce a new-fangled multi-book publishing program with Ruby Bridges (civil rights hero and national treasure).

Pearson, in November 2020, did announce creating a novel D2C (direct-to-consumer) division with the objective of strengthening the focus on having a relationship built on a direct basis with learners across the globe.

Kitabay, an India-based website, does sell second-hand books at US$ 14. They do make way for free home delivery if a particular amount is crossed. The consumers could choose from ‘Mystery Box’ options on chosen genre like Women’s Fiction, Romance, Classics, Young Adult, and likewise.

“The book publisher market is seen to be driven by academic publishers and those going for fiction. With sizable population belonging to the category of ‘students’, the market is expected to witness a notable growth in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Global Book Publishers Market by Category

By Books Type:

Cookbooks

History

Science Friction & Fantasy

Religion & Inspiration

Fiction

Mystery

Romance

Others (Horror, Comic, Biographies etc.)

By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/Distributors

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Multi Branded Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailer





By Region:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Retail Shops

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel





What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the book publishers market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on book type (cookbooks, history, science friction & fantasy, religion & inspiration, fiction, mystery, romance, and others (horror, comic, biographies, etc.)), and by sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, hypermarket/supermarket, multi branded stores, independent small stores, and online retailer).

With frequency of reading enthusiasts all across, the global book publishers market is likely to pick up exponentially between 2022 and 2032.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Development Trends

4. Brand Mapping Analysis

