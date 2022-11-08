Global Automotive Passive Start and Entry System (PASE) Market Analysis & Forecasts Report 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 Featuring Continental, Valeo, Siemens, Strattec Security, & Texas Instruments

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Passive Start and Entry System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Frequency [Low, High], By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, and By Region, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the ongoing research and development activities and technological advancements in the automotive industry. Besides, an increase in the purchasing capacity of consumers as well as integration and up-gradation of novel technologies in automobiles are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.



Without using the key, the automobile passive start and entry (PASE) system allows entry into the car and starts the engine. The vehicle system instantly detects the PASE key upon approach and starts, unlocks, or modifies personalized settings in accordance with the driver's requirements, thus ensuring the driver's maximum comfort and convenience. They provide secure data transfer, prevent unlawful vehicle access and ensure that passengers receive specialized services based on their unique ID.



The automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system improves vehicle security by preventing unauthorized access to the vehicle. To attract customers and boost sales, market competitors are attempting to offer unique car features and incorporate characteristics seen in luxury cars into affordable ones.

To address the growing concerns about safety and security, automotive passive start and entry (PASE) systems contain sophisticated capabilities such as tyre pressure monitoring systems, light control, storing multimedia files, front and rear seat adjustments, and automobile alarms.



Growing sales of automobiles and advanced technologies and supportive government policies and rules emphasizing the need to ensure maximum vehicle safety by automobile manufacturers are influencing the market demand. A surge in the adoption of luxury and electric vehicles is expected to increase the integration of the automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system is likely to increase in the forecast period.



Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market is divided into passenger and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increase sales of passenger cars and the increasing need for vehicle security systems.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market based on frequency, vehicle type, demand category, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive passive start and entry (PASE) system market.

Continental AG

Valeo Group

Siemens Automotive Systems Corp.

Strattec Security Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Automotive Passive Start and Entry (PASE) System Market, By Frequency:

Low (125 kHz or 134 kHz)

High (Sub-1 GHz)

Automotive Passive Start and Entry (PASE) System Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Passive Start and Entry (PASE) System Market, By Demand Category:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Passive Start and Entry (PASE) System Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

