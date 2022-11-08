Firefighting Drone Market Size to Garner $2.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global firefighting drone market generated $0.97 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.97 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.4 billion CAGR 10.2% No. of Pages in Report 278 Segments Covered Type, Size, Propulsion, Application, and Region Drivers Use of advanced drones packs to extinguish wildfire Rise in fire-related incidents in oil & gas industry Opportunities Incorporation of new technologies to put out fire Rise in long-term contracts and agreements Restrains Delayed delivery of aircraft High capital requirement

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown resulted in restrictions on trade which significantly affected manufacturing front of the market.

Moreover, inefficient supply from MRO players within the industry along with limited working staff on the floor disrupted the manufacturing operations.

Based on type, the multi-rotor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of size, the micro drones segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly third-fourths of the market. However, the macro drones segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on propulsion, the electric motor segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the firefighting segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The global firefighting drone market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The global firefighting drone market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as AeroVironment, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elistair, Drone Amplified, Dronefly, BSS Holland B.V, Yuneec Holding Ltd. Company, DSLRPros, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Draganfly inc., EHang, Vimal Fire, Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO., LTD, SKYDIO, INC., DJI, L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global firefighting drone market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

