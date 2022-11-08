Steve Griffiths WINS the “Supernova Hall of Fame” at the 2022 SIG Future of Sourcing Awards

SOUTHFIELD, MI, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, a leader in AI-powered spend management and procurement software serving hundreds of locations and enterprises worldwide is excited to announce that Steve Griffiths, Chief Strategy Officer for Xeeva has been inducted into the “Supernova Hall of Fame” at the 2022 Future of Sourcing Awards hosted by Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) at their annual Global Executive Summit.

The Supernova Hall of Fame award was given to sourcing industry titans who have contributed in such considerable ways that they stand out among the rest. The SIG Future of Sourcing Awards program recognizes organizations and individuals that show innovation, leadership and transformation in categories that are critical to the sourcing industry. Individual awards were presented in two individual categories and one special category: Rising Star, Sourcing Star and Supernova Hall of Fame.

As Chief Strategy Officer for Xeeva, Steve brings over 40 years of domain expertise in procurement and strategy. A former Partner at both A.T. Kearney and Booz Allen Hamilton, he led the advancement of their Sourcing and Operations practices. He has also started and run multiple procurement businesses, including one of the largest buying consortia, an integrated supply business, a net market, and low-cost country sourcing business. He brings deep experience across a wide range of industries. Steve has an MBA from Harvard University, a Masters’ in Operations Research from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Bachelor in Industrial Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. With Xeeva’s data-driven spend management solutions, you can simplify, consolidate, manage, control, and conduct all spend-related activities in one place. Our end-to-end integrated cloud-based platform drives cost savings, performs data enrichment, increases visibility into spend, and adds efficiency gains throughout the procurement process. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com

