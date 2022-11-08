3D Animation Global Market Report 2022: Advent of Cloud Based Technologies Presents Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Animation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D animation market is expected to grow from $18.66 billion in 2021 to $20.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The 3D animation market is expected to grow to $32.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The main types of 3D animation are 3D modeling, motion graphics, 3d rendering, and visual effects. 3D modeling is the act of using specialist software to create a mathematical coordinate-based representation of any surface of an item in three dimensions by manipulating edges, vertices, and polygons in a simulated three-dimensional environment. 3D animation can be deployed on-premise or cloud and can provide services such as consulting, support and maintenance, integration and deployment, education and training to media & entertainment, architecture & construction, education & academics, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, others.



North America was the largest region by market share in the 3D animation market in 2020, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in in 3D animation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies as well as the media and entertainment sector across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. Visual effects (VFX) and 3D animation in filmmaking refer to the fabrication or manipulation of any on-screen imagery that does not exist physically in real life. Filmmakers can use visual effects to make places, objects, creatures, and even people that would be hard or impossible to film in a live-action setting. In 2019, the global earnings in movies touched a record of $42.5 billion, including the top 10 blockbuster movies having rich visual effects or 3D animations. Therefore the growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies is expected to propel the 3D animation market growth in the near future.



The adoption of cloud technology by animation content creators is propelling the market forward. The animation industry benefits from cloud services, which provide on-demand and scalable computing resources. The utilization of cloud-based animation services is simple, straightforward, and offers computational power. For instance, ESDIP Animation Studio chose SimpleCloud for its virtual desktop solution, which enables remote collaboration on projects demanding robust parallel processing and brings artists from all over the world together to carry out its animation short film Blue & Malone Impossible Cases.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise; Cloud

2) By Technique Type: 3D Modeling; Motion Graphics; 3D Rendering; Visual Effects

3) By Service:: Consulting; Support and Maintenance; Integration and Deployment; Education and Training

4) By End Use: Media & Entertainment; Architecture & Construction; Education & Academics; Manufacturing; Healthcare & Life Sciences; Government & Defense; Others End-Uses



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 3D Animation Market Characteristics



3. 3D Animation Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On 3D Animation



5. 3D Animation Market Size And Growth



6. 3D Animation Market Segmentation

7. 3D Animation Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific 3D Animation Market



9. China 3D Animation Market



10. India 3D Animation Market



11. Japan 3D Animation Market



12. Australia 3D Animation Market



13. Indonesia 3D Animation Market



14. South Korea 3D Animation Market



15. Western Europe 3D Animation Market



16. UK 3D Animation Market



17. Germany 3D Animation Market



18. France 3D Animation Market



19. Eastern Europe 3D Animation Market



20. Russia 3D Animation Market

21. North America 3D Animation Market



22. USA 3D Animation Market



23. South America 3D Animation Market



24. Brazil 3D Animation Market



25. Middle East 3D Animation Market



26. Africa 3D Animation Market



27. 3D Animation Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The 3D Animation Market



29. 3D Animation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Adobe Systems

Autodesk

Corel Corporation

Maxon Computer

Newtek Inc.

Pixologic Inc

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Sidefx Software

NVIDIA Corporation

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd.

Zco Corporation

Sony Corporation

Electric Image

Cora star

Magi

Smith Micro Software

