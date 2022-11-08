Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of AI to Reshape Sector Moving Forward

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022, By Type Of Power, Product Type, End Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global traffic signals market is expected to grow from $23.60 billion in 2021 to $25.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The market is expected to reach $37.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The main product types of traffic signals are portable and stationary. Portable Traffic Signals (PTS) are forms of temporary traffic management on single carriageways and are an alternative to human flaggers while creating a safer work zone. The various types of power are electric power, and solar energy. The end uses of traffic signals are railway, airport, urban traffic and others.



The regions covered in the traffic signals market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Installing new traffic signals for increasing traffic speed and reducing accidents is contributing to the growth of the traffic signals market. Traffic signals are signalling systems mounted at road crossings and pedestrian crossings to monitor traffic flows. For instance, in 2020, according to 'The Korea Bizwire', the Korea Road Traffic Authority selected 80 intersections in the major urban areas of the country where gridlock is serious or traffic accidents occur regularly, and installed new traffic signals at the intersections that will help in reducing accidents and increases traffic Speed. This will lead to a better road infrastructure, with greater demand for traffic signals, which will boost the market growth. The installation of new traffic signals increased the demand for traffic signals, driving the market.



Color change (Light Emitting Diode) LED technology are increasingly being used in the traffic signals lights market with the ability to create an impact across the market. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of LED-based lights that are not only energy and cost efficient, but are also extremely when durable compared with incandescent lights. LED is a rapidly growing technology in the traffic signals light industry. For an instance, Luxofor traffic light, designed by a Russian art studio, Art Lebedev, the Luxofor reinvigorates, incorporated with LED technology is pretty simple and makes it more visible. Color change LED technology is energy-efficient and extremely sustainable and provides cost-benefit.



Artificial intelligence is seen as an emerging trend in the traffic signals market. Traffic signals with artificial intelligence can reduce traffic congestion. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to human intelligence simulation in machines which are programmed and capable of performing tasks that normally requires human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision making and language translation.

For instance, in 2019, the Bengaluru traffic management has announced plans to integrate traffic signals with AI to monitor vehicle density for secured management of traffic. Cameras can track traffic density under the systems powered by AI and will also help in determining the time to allow vehicles to clear a signal.

Scope



Markets Covered:

1) By Type Of Power: Electric Power; Solar Energy

2) By Product Type: Portable; Stationary

3) By End Use: Railway; Airport; UrbanTraffic; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Traffic Signals Market Characteristics



3. Traffic Signals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Traffic Signals



5. Traffic Signals Market Size And Growth



6. Traffic Signals Market Segmentation



7. Traffic Signals Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Traffic Signals Market



9. China Traffic Signals Market



10. India Traffic Signals Market



11. Japan Traffic Signals Market



12. Australia Traffic Signals Market



13. Indonesia Traffic Signals Market



14. South Korea Traffic Signals Market



15. Western Europe Traffic Signals Market



16. UK Traffic Signals Market



17. Germany Traffic Signals Market



18. France Traffic Signals Market



19. Eastern Europe Traffic Signals Market



20. Russia Traffic Signals Market



21. North America Traffic Signals Market



22. USA Traffic Signals Market



23. South America Traffic Signals Market



24. Brazil Traffic Signals Market



25. Middle East Traffic Signals Market



26. Africa Traffic Signals Market



27. Traffic Signals Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Traffic Signals Market



29. Traffic Signals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

SWARCO AG

Envoys

Aldridge Traffic Systems

Federal Signal

DG Controls

Econolite Group

Horizon Signal Technologies

Arcus Light

General Electric

Alphatronics

Trafitronics

Leotek

Sinowatcher Technology

Peek Traffic

Pfannenberg

WERMA

Dialight

Fama Traffic

Traffic Technologies

Anbang Electric

Jingan

Vltronics

North America Traffic

Voxson

Traffic Safety Corp.

Yaham

Messagemaker

Hunan Xiangxu Traffic & Lighting Co. Ltd.

D.G. Controls

E2S

