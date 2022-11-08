Europe AR/VR Chip Market to Grow by 25.1% Through 2028

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe AR/VR Chip Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Device Type, End-user, Chip Type, Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe AR/VR Chip Market would witness market growth of 25.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
The collection and exchange of tacit information is another area where augmented reality has a lot of promise. The majority of the time, real-time, semantic contexts with environmental factors are used for augmentation techniques. Over a live video feed of a sporting game, immersive perceptual information is occasionally merged with supplementary information like scores.
This combines the advantages of both heads-up displays and augmented reality technology. A CPU, display, sensors, and input devices are examples of hardware for augmented reality. These components, which frequently entail camera and microelectromechanical systems sensors like an accelerometer, GPS, and solid-state compass, are included in contemporary mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs, making them excellent AR platforms.
Reflective technology and diffractive waveguides are the two technologies used in augmented reality. Simulation-based virtual reality is one way to make virtual reality a reality. Driving simulators, for instance, give the driver the appearance that they are operating a real car by anticipating the motion of the vehicle due to the user's input and providing the driver with the appropriate visual, motion, and aural cues.
Due to the fast-growing esports business in numerous nations, more people in this region are considering esports as a professional vocation. A lot of institutions and schools also provide specific education programs and scholarships for the best gamers and esports athletes. The esports sector has grown significantly due in large part to Europe. It is not a surprise that Europe gave rise to some of the first groups that made esports prominent, especially in the West.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Device Type
- Head Mounted Display
- Gesture Tracking Device
- Projector & Display Wall
- Head Up Display
- Handheld Device
By End User
- Gaming
- Entertainment & Media
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
By Chip Type
- Processor ICs
- User Interface ICs
- Power Management IC
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- IBM Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)
- Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
- MediaTek, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Imagination Technologies Limited
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by Device Type
Chapter 5. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by End User
Chapter 6. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by Chip Type
Chapter 7. Europe AR/VR Chip Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggii5h