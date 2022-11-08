Global Automotive Telematics Market Report 2022: Government's Strict Regulations and Standards Are Pushing the Installation of Telematics Devices in Vehicles

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Telematics Market: Embedded, Tethered and Integrated Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telematics market is continuously growing due to growing demand from drivers and fleet managers for more connectivity and vehicle and driver monitoring features in vehicles. Often, telematics users can pay for services on a subscription model according to desired telematics features. Due to the market's growth software companies are investing in this business. Furthermore, automotive vehicle manufacturers and hardware manufacturers are working collaboratively to include new and desired systems in new automobiles. There is also a wide variety of end users interested in the data collected through telematics, such as insurance and risk assessment companies.



Consumers have two ways to access telematics services, either as original equipment installed in new vehicles or via the aftermarket. OEM telematics systems are highly reliable, low in cost (usually included in the vehicle's price), and subscription services are typically free for one year after purchase of the car. Commercial fleet managers often look to the aftermarket for appropriate telematics systems. Aftermarket companies such as Geotab, the leader in commercial telematics, offers systems for vehicle monitoring and other packages.



The OEM segment is also driven by government regulations. For example, the federal governments of the U.S. and Canada have mandated use of ELDs (Electronic Logging Devices). An ELD is a device used in commercial trucks to track drivers' hours of service (HOS). ELD technology automatically records a driver's driving time and other aspects of their HOS records, allowing for more accessible, more accurate HOS recordkeeping. In the U.S., it has been mandatory to use ELD since December 2017, while in Canada the same mandate was implemented in June 2021.



OEM companies offer two connectivity options in their vehicles, embedded and integrated. The embedded option is highly compatible with in-vehicle technology. Integrated connectivity offers drivers the option, for example, to connect their smartphone with the vehicle's infotainment system.



In the coming years, the telematics companies engaged in software and services expect higher revenue growth than the hardware manufacturers. At the same time, the hardware side will continue to grow due to increased software-driven technologies that require highly advanced hardware, such as AIpowered dashboard cameras.



Many fleet managers are using telematics services to reduce their insurance premiums. These managers share vehicle use-related data with vehicle insurance companies.

