Expanding Semiconductor Industry will Push the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market to Reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.3 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a moderate CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032. Valued at US$ 5.4 Bn in 2021, the target market will likely surpass US$ 6.9 Bn by the end of 2022. Heightened technological needs like IoT, AI, Big Data, machine learning, industrial and consumer electronics, and ICT infrastructure is driving the demand for the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market during the forecast period.



The escalating demand for cloud computing, expanding data centers, and the mounting need for high-speed connectivity will fuel the dynamic random access memory market. The advancing cloud computing services require high-speed data transmission, cooling, and backup. High-density memory and low power consumption solutions satisfy these needs of the cloud computing industry. This fuels the growth of the DRAM market. Again, many market manufacturers are keen on creating new graphics dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips with faster speeds and improved power efficiency as these find extensive applications in powerful 3D games, personal computers, laptops, and equipment that plays high-resolution movies.

Many players in the RAM industry are pursuing a competitive edge by using state-of-the-art processing technologies and reducing per-unit costs. This is expected to bode well for the target market. New and innovative memory technologies are being adopted by manufacturers, which increases the potential of memory by ensuring the storage of more data at a lower cost than the costly silicon chips utilized in popular consumer electronics such as mobile phones and tablets. Consequently, memory storage chips are being increasingly used in diverse electronic devices which further drives the growth of the DRAM markets. The escalating adoption of memory ICs and microcontrollers in automobile electronics will also contribute to the growth of the target market.

The upsurge in demand for consumer electronics all across the world is expected to result in the easy availability of high-performance DRAM at a fairly low cost. The introduction of advanced wearable gadgets, like smartwatches, will intensify the demand for DRAM. All these considerations will fuel the growth for the target market during the projected period.

“A strong market for semiconductors is expected to fuel the global growth of the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Access to a faster Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) will stunt the market prospects.

High demand for memory storage chips facilitates the market growth.

High demand for online operability will fuel the market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific will dominate the DRAM market due to the expanding semiconductor industry.

Competitive Landscape

Etron Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Texas Instruments (TI), Nanya Technology Corp., Advanced Micro Device (AMD), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Elpida Memory Inc., Intel, and Kingston Technology among others are some of the major players in the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are interested in capitalizing on advanced processing technology to lower the cost of units. These businesses also engage in product innovation and increase their investments in research and development activities. Market participants also utilize collaboration and commercial relationships with important mobile device makers to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of architecture (DDR2, DDR5, DDR4, DDR3, others), application (automotive, smartphones/ tablets, consumer products, graphics, data center, PC/ laptop, other application), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market in the Asia Pacific region will exhibit substantial growth owing to the rapid expansion of the semiconductor sector. In addition, support from multiple governments including Taiwan, China, India, and South Korea will bolster the target market prospects in this region.

The dynamic random access memory (DRAM) market in North America will demonstrate impressive growth during 2022-2032. The elevated demand for self-driving vehicle systems and Driver Awareness Systems (ADAS) will amplify the demand for the target market. The rising need for high-memory tablets and smartphones as well as a surge in demand for online operability will further aid the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Industry Survey

By Architecture:

DDR2

DDR5

DDR4

DDR3

Others





By Application:

Automotive

Smartphones/Tablets

Consumer Products

Graphics

Data center

PC/Laptop

Other Applications





