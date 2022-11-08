With 13.1% CAGR, Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass Around USD 55.27 Billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast cancer therapeutics market is set to gain impetus from the ongoing research and developments to come up with state-of-the-art drugs. The study further mentions that the breast cancer therapeutics market size was USD 21.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 55.27 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, and HER2+), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”





Industry Development

September 2020 – Natco Pharma announced that its marketing partner, Lupin, launched Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, in the U.S. after Natco received the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (USFDA). NATCO was the first ANDA applicant for Lapatinib Tablets, 250mg, containing a Paragraph IV certification.

June 2020 – The U.S. FDA announced the approval of Phesgo—a combination of pertuzumab, trastuzumab, and hyaluronidase–zzxf—for injection under the skin to treat adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and for treatment of adult patients with early HER2-positive breast cancer. The patients undergoing this therapy should be selected based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic test.

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 13.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 55.27 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2019 USD 21.58 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 175





Regional Insights-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Awareness Programs

Regionally, North America procured USD 10.34 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, presence of numerous providers of breast cancer therapeutics, and the surging awareness of this condition are expected to augment growth in this region. The American Cancer Society, for instance, declared that the U.S. is set to experience around 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer in 2020.





Europe, on the other hand, is likely to retain its second position fueled by the high demand for advanced and sophisticated breast cancer therapeutics. In Asia Pacific, the market would grow rapidly because of the increasing healthcare expenditure. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to show robust growth on account of the rising patient population in both regions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Development of State-of-the-art Products to Favor Growth

Nowadays, several renowned companies are constantly launching new breast cancer therapeutics worldwide. Most of these drugs are meant for the treatment of those types of breast cancers that were previously untreatable or the available drugs were not successful for providing positive outcomes. These factors are expected to accelerate the breast cancer therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. However, certain severe reactions can come up while undergoing breast cancer therapeutics, such as targeted therapies. Patients can suffer from nausea, fatigues, rashes, gastrointestinal problems, or high blood pressure. These may hinder growth.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Moderately as Cancer Requires Immediate Attention

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics industry worldwide as cancer is considered to be an essential condition that requires immediate medical attention. But, in some regions, there were a few postponements or cancellations of these procedures to prevent physical contact.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which organizations are likely to generate the largest revenues?

What are the historical and predicted sizes of the global market?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market in the near future?

What are the strategies followed by companies to generate more sales?

Segment-

Hormonal Therapy Segment to Register Lower Growth in Forthcoming Years

Based on therapy, the hormonal therapy segment generated 8.3% in terms of the breast cancer therapeutics market share in 2019. It is likely to exhibit lower growth in the coming years on account of the rising availability of their generic equivalents.

Segmentation By Therapy Targeted Therapy Abemaciclib Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine Everolimus Trastuzumab Ribociclib Palbociclib Pertuzumab Olaparib Others

Hormonal Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Aromatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs)

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy By Cancer Type Hormone Receptor

HER2+ By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals to Compete with Their Rivals

The global market for breast cancer therapeutics houses a large number of companies that are nowadays striving to gain fast track approvals from government healthcare agencies to distribute and market their products. Some of the others are focusing on developing unique breast cancer therapeutics to cater to the unmet demand. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Lupin introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after its partner Natco Pharma received approval from the USFDA. These will be used to treat patients suffering from metastatic or advanced breast cancer.

: Lupin introduced Lapatinib Tablets, 250 mg, after its partner Natco Pharma received approval from the USFDA. These will be used to treat patients suffering from metastatic or advanced breast cancer. November 2019: Daiichi Sankyo Company and AstraZeneca declared that their HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate named Enhertu was approved by the USFDA. It is meant for the treatment of adult patients living with metastatic or unresectable HER2-positive breast cancer.

A list of all the renowned breast cancer therapeutics providers present in the global market:

Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) (South San Francisco, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York City, U.S.)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Eisai Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Kyowa Kirin (Tokyo, Japan)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Celgene Corporation) (New York City, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

Other Players





Table of Content from Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Breast Cancer, By Key Countries/Regions, 2019 Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Breast Cancer Therapeutics Key Industry Developments New Product Launches

Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Targeted Therapy Abemaciclib Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine Everolimus Trastuzumab Ribociclib Palbociclib Pertuzumab Olaparib Others Hormonal Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Aromatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs) Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Cancer Type Hormone Receptor HER+ Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Therapy Targeted Therapy Abemaciclib Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine Everolimus Trastuzumab Ribociclib Palbociclib Pertuzumab Olaparib Others Hormonal Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) Aromatase Inhibitors Estrogen Receptor Downregulators (ERDs) Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Market Analysis – By Cancer Type Hormone Receptor HER+ Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



Continued...

