Global Smart Glass Market research report, 2022-2028

Pune, India, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Smart Glass Market which was worth USD 621.9 million in 2021 is estimated to account for a valuation of USD 816.1 million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period.

The research also analyzes several industry sub-segments, focusing on geographical bifurcation, type, and application. It then highlights several crucial factors that have impacted market dynamics and aided in revenue growth throughout the course of the investigation timeframe. The research concludes by discussing the industry's competitive environment and the tactics employed by the top companies to help them solidify their position in the market.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Surging environment conservation initiatives such as green buildings & eco-friendly establishments, favorable regulatory scenarios, and growing construction sector are some of the major factors amplifying market remuneration during the forecast period.

Citing an instance, the Canadian government for staters plans to direct USD 1.5 billion in an effort to encourage more green building projects which are in turn stimulating the adoption of smart glass over the past few years, owing to its many advantages such as acoustic insulation, energy-saving properties, and effective sunlight control.

Moreover, rising consumer inclination toward glass products as opposed to brick & cement walls and the surging popularity of large, floor-to-ceiling glass windows is bound to unearth new avenues for market expansion in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the electrochromic smart glass segment showcased an impressive profitability graph in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance in worldwide smart glass market during the study period, owing to its many benefits including high UV and IV rays blockage capacity, low driving voltage, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with large glass panels.

Considering application spectrum, the architecture segment is poised to gain traction over the analysis timeframe, owing to the growing product adoption across corporate complexes and other commercial buildings as the glass plays a vital role in saving costs and improving employee productivity.

Regionally, North America market performed remarkably in 2021 and is poised to gain tremendous traction during the assessment timeline, ascribed to availability of raw materials, increasing popularity of laminated glazing, and soaring emphasis on energy conservation across the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, AGC Inc., Polytronix Inc., Vision Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Pleotint LLC, Gentex Corporation, Smartglass International, Raven Brick LLC, SPD Control Systems Corporation, Scienstry Inc., Glass Apps LLC, Saint Gobain S.A., View Inc., and Chromogenics AB among others are the key players influencing the dynamics of global smart glass industry.

