Lordstown Motors Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Start of commercial production of Endurance TM vehicles at the Foxconn Ohio assembly plant, at a very slow rate

vehicles at the Foxconn Ohio assembly plant, at a very slow rate Successful collaboration between LMC and Foxconn teams over the last year

Endurance TM recently driven and evaluated by over 30 journalists, as semi-finalist in the North American Truck of the Year (NACTOY) competition. Team is pleased with journalist’s favorable initial feedback

recently driven and evaluated by over 30 journalists, as semi-finalist in the North American Truck of the Year (NACTOY) competition. Team is pleased with journalist’s favorable initial feedback Ending cash balance and short-term investments of $204 million, above internal expectations, due to continued strong spending discipline

Reported operating loss of $154.8 million includes a $74.9 million non-cash asset impairment charge, a $30 million accrual for historical litigation, and a $16.2 million charge to reflect the net realizable value (NRV) of inventory

Adjusted operating loss1 excluding the above items of $33.8 million, 33% lower than adjusted operating loss in 2Q22 on the first full quarter without plant operating costs and other reductions

Outlook2

Reaffirming Q4 start of deliveries of Endurance, subject to full homologation and required certification, which is expected later this quarter

Awaiting approval from EPA and CARB. All FMVSS crash testing has been successfully completed; remaining non-crash testing ongoing

Continue to target initial production batch of up to 500 units; seeking OEM partnerships to scale Endurance

Pre-development work on next vehicle has begun by LMC, in collaboration with Foxconn EV ecosystem, including MIH consortium

Foxconn has agreed to make an additional investment in Lordstown Motors of up to $170 million, subject to certain terms and conditions

Target year end cash and short-term investments of $150 to $165 million, including Foxconn initial investment, and excluding contingent liabilities and other financings

Executive Commentary

Commercial production of our Endurance BEV pick-up truck began in the 3rd quarter, at a very slow rate. Engineering readiness, quality, and part availability have and will continue to govern the speed of production and our ramp up and the timing of our first deliveries. Twelve of the first batch of up to 500 units have been built at the Foxconn EV Technology plant in Lordstown, Ohio to date. Production is expected to increase towards the end of the month as the remaining supplier part pedigree and availability issues are resolved. Approximately 30 commercial units of the first batch are estimated to be built by the end of 2022, with the remainder built in the first half of 2023.

Full homologation and certification is expected later this quarter, which is required to start shipping vehicles to our customers. As previously reported, all FMVSS crash testing has been successfully completed and remaining FMVSS non-crash testing is ongoing. As with any new vehicle launch, engineers will continue to drive and accumulate miles on test vehicles to find and resolve any potential issues and help ensure that we give our customers a great experience.

Three weeks ago, over thirty automotive journalists conducted extended drives of the Endurance and competitors as part of the North American Truck of the Year (NACTOY) semifinalist evaluation. The team is pleased and excited by the initial feedback from the journalists, both during the drives and in their early articles, and looks forward to the next phase of the competition and the announcement of the Truck of the Year winner in January.

“I am very proud of how far our capable, disciplined, resilient, and collaborative LMC/Foxconn team has advanced this vehicle over the last year, as we prepared for commercial production,” said Edward Hightower, Lordstown Motors’ CEO and President.

As previously discussed, the first production batch of Endurances will be limited to up to 500 vehicles, because the bill of materials (BOM) cost is materially higher than our anticipated selling price. Investments in hard tooling, building scale with production suppliers, and VA/VE initiatives would bring this cost down, but have been deferred to manage the balance sheet and limit the amount of new capital needed to achieve initial production targets. LMC continues to seek one or two OEM partners to help scale the Endurance. As one of the very few full-size, all electric pickup trucks in the market, the Endurance offers other OEMs the opportunity to enter the market quickly and at relatively low cost.

LMC continues to make progress in the planning and pre-development work on its next vehicle, which will be co-created with the Foxconn EV ecosystem and the MIH Consortium.

Yesterday, LMC announced that Foxconn has agreed to make additional equity investments in LMC (collectively, the “Investment Transactions”) of up to $170 million in the form of $70 million of LMC’s Class A common stock and up to $100 million of a newly created Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”). Upon completion of the Investment Transactions, Foxconn is expected to hold all of LMC’s outstanding Preferred Stock and 18.3% of its Common Stock on a pro forma basis, and will have the right to designate two members of LMC’s Board of Directors.

Lordstown Motors will use the proceeds from the sale of Common Stock for general corporate purposes and the proceeds from the sale of the Preferred Stock to fund development and design activities for a new electric vehicle program in collaboration with Foxconn (the “EV Program”). The $100 million direct Preferred Stock Investment replaces the joint venture funding previously announced by Foxconn and LMC.

Foxconn’s Common Stock investment will be funded in two tranches. The first tranche of approximately $22.7 million is expected to close on or about November 22, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The second tranche of approximately $47.3 million is subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”), as well as other customary closing conditions.

Foxconn’s Preferred Stock investment will be funded in three phases. The first $30 million will be funded, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, simultaneously with the closing of the first tranche of Common Stock. The remaining shares of Preferred Stock will be purchased by Foxconn based on achieving certain EV Program funding milestones to be agreed-upon by the parties.

Foxconn’s additional investment in LMC is a strong sign of confidence in our team’s product development and engineering capabilities and will help accelerate the EV ambitions of both companies. We continue to believe that deep collaboration with Foxconn, as its preferred North American vehicle development partner, and Foxconn’s EV ecosystem, including MIH, is key to our company’s long-term success.

“We are proud of the accomplishments of the Lordstown and Foxconn EV Technology teams in bringing the Endurance into commercial production. While we have more work to do, our entire team cannot wait to get the vehicle in the hands of our customers. We are also extremely excited by the additional investment and expanding relationship with Foxconn and the opportunities it provides beyond our first vehicle,” said Edward Hightower, Lordstown Motors’ CEO and President.

Third Quarter 2022 results

Third quarter operating loss of $154.8 million included $121.1 million in non-cash charges consisting of a $74.9 million asset impairment, a $30 million legal accrual, and a $16.2 million charge to reflect the net realizable value (NRV) of inventory. Excluding these charges, adjusted operating loss was $33.8 million, of which research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) costs represented 19.8 million and $13.9 million, respectively.

R&D expenses were $19.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 31% compared to the second quarter of 2022, on an as adjusted basis. The decrease was related to the elimination of the costs to operate the Lordstown, OH, plant, which was sold to Foxconn on May 11, 2022.

SG&A expenses were $60.1 million for the quarter, and as adjusted to exclude the NRV and litigation accrual, were $13.9 million, 35% lower than second quarter of 2022 on an as adjusted basis. The reduction was primarily related to personnel costs along with other legal fees.

At the end of the quarter, cash and short-term investments on hand was $204 million, approximately $32 million lower than the second quarter of 2022. The change in cash reflects The change in cash includes $49.6 million in cash used for operations, including an $8.6 million working capital benefit, $10.5 million in capital expenditures and $26.7 million in cash proceeds from equity issuances.

About Lordstown Motors Corp.

Lordstown Motors is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of electric vehicles focused on the commercial fleet market, with the Endurance all electric pick-up truck as its first vehicle being launched at the Foxconn EV plant in the Lordstown, Ohio facility. Lordstown Motors has engineering, research and development facilities in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Irvine, California. For additional information visit www.lordstownmotors.com .

Financial Results

Lordstown Motors Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data -- Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net sales $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,145 31,281 116,105 79,468 Research and development expenses 1 19,839 56,890 92,213 225,246 Impairment of fixed assets 74,865 — 74,865 — Amortization of intangible assets — 11,111 — 11,111 Gain on sale — — (101,736 ) — Total operating expenses $ 154,849 $ 99,282 $ 181,447 $ 315,825 Loss from operations (154,849 ) (99,282 ) $ (181,447 ) $ (315,825 ) Other (expense) income Other (expense) income (643 ) 3,467 (144 ) (13,788 ) Interest income 1,062 9 1,187 396 Loss before income taxes $ (154,430 ) $ (95,806 ) $ (180,404 ) $ (329,217 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss $ (154,430 ) $ (95,806 ) $ (180,404 ) $ (329,217 ) Income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic (0.73 ) (0.54 ) (0.89 ) (1.86 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding Basic 211,946 178,761 203,147 176,573

1 Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 are net of $18.4 million in operating expense reimbursements under the APA.

Lordstown Motors Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands except share data -- Unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS: Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,232 $ 244,016 Short-term investments 49,304 — Inventory, net 11,180 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,462 47,121 Total current assets $ 252,178 $ 291,137 Property, plant and equipment 220,020 382,746 Intangible assets 1,000 1,000 Other non-current assets 27,882 13,900 Total Assets $ 501,080 $ 688,783 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,634 $ 12,098 Accrued and other current liabilities 57,014 35,507 Purchase price down payment from Foxconn — 100,000 Note payable to Foxconn 13,500 — Total current liabilities $ 86,148 $ 147,605 Warrant and other non-current liabilities 2,495 1,578 Total liabilities $ 88,643 $ 149,183 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 216,904,965 and 196,391,349 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively $ 22 $ 19 Additional paid in capital 1,137,628 1,084,390 Accumulated deficit (725,213 ) (544,809 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 412,437 $ 539,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 501,080 $ 688,783

Lordstown Motors Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Amounts in thousands -- Unaudited)

Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (180,404 ) $ (329,217 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 10,949 12,365 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (101,736 ) — Impairment of fixed assets 74,865 — Amortization of intangible assets — 11,111 Other non-cash changes 26,108 13,903 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables — 21 Inventory (36,695 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,289 (3,001 ) Accounts payable 5,120 10,929 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,482 37,649 Net Cash used by operating activities $ (171,022 ) $ (246,240 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of capital assets $ (50,563 ) $ (255,528 ) Purchases of short-term assets (49,304 ) — Investment in Foxconn Joint Venture (13,500 ) — Proceeds from the sale of capital assets 38,813 — Net Cash used by investing activities $ (74,554 ) $ (255,528 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from notes payable $ 13,500 $ 82,016 Down payments received from Foxconn 100,000 — Issuance of common stock 1,853 3,822 Proceeds from Equity Purchase Agreement with YA, net of issuance costs 40,439 20,000 Net Cash provided by financing activities $ 155,792 $ 105,838 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (89,784 ) $ (395,930 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning balance 244,016 629,761 Cash and cash equivalents, ending balance $ 154,232 $ 233,831 Non-cash items Derecognition of Foxconn down payments for sale of capital assets $ 200,000 $ — Capital assets acquired with payables $ 2,162 $ 10,793

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), this release includes non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Operating loss (income), Adjusted R&D and Adjusted SG&A, to present operating results on an adjusted basis to eliminate the impact of the closing of the Foxconn APA, net realizable value (NRV) adjustments, PP&E impairment and litigation accrual, as management believes these affect the comparability or underlying business trends between quarters. The table below provides a reconciliation of Operating loss (income, R&D and SG&A, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating loss), Adjusted R&D and Adjusted SG&A, respectively. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating historical trends and the current period performance. Items may be excluded from GAAP financial measures when the Company believes this provides useful supplementary information to management and investors in assessing the operating performance of our business. However, the Company’s inclusion of these adjusted measures should not be construed as an indication that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items or that the items for which it has made adjustments are unusual or infrequent or will not recur. A non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, and not as superior to or as a substitute for the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements and other publicly filed reports. In addition, any non-GAAP financial measure the Company provides may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Lordstown Motors Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation from Operating Loss (Income) to Adjusted Operating Loss

(Amounts in thousands -- Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Operating Loss (Income) 99,282 (61,285 ) 154,849 Adjustments: Operating expense reimbursement — 18,355 — Amortization of intangible assets (11,111 ) — — Gain on sale — 101,736 — Impairment of fixed assets — — (74,865 ) Litigation Accruals — (2,000 ) (30,000 ) Net realizable value charge to inventory — (6,500 ) (16,224 ) Adjusted Operating Loss 88,171 50,306 33,760

Lordstown Motors Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation from Research and Development (R&D) Expenses to Adjusted Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

(Amounts in thousands -- Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Research and development (R&D) expenses 56,890 10,510 19,839 Adjustments: Operating expense reimbursement — 18,355 — Adjusted Research and development (R&D) expenses 56,890 28,865 19,839

Lordstown Motors Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation from Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) Expenses to Adjusted Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) Expenses

(Amounts in thousands -- Unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses 31,281 29,941 60,145 Adjustments: Litigation Accruals — (2,000 ) (30,000 ) Net realizable value charge to inventory — (6,500 ) (16,224 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses 31,281 21,441 13,921

