SalMar - new share capital registered

English Norwegian

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Frøya, 8 November 2022

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by SalMar ASA (“SalMar”) on 31 October 2022 in connection with the recommended voluntary offer by SalMar to acquire all outstanding shares in NTS ASA (“NTS”) (the "Offer").

For purposes of settlement of the Offer the board of directors of SalMar ASA has today resolved the issuance of 9,487,371 new shares in SalMar, and the associated share capital increase has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. SalMar’s new share capital is NOK 36,284,730 divided into 145,138,920 shares, each share with a par value of NOK 0.25.

Settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on 10 November 2022. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from SalMar on 31 October 2022 for further information on settlement of the Offer.

Arctic Securities AS acts as financial advisor and receiving agent and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS acts as legal advisor to SalMar.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, head of IR SalMar

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya, InnovaNor in Senja and Vikenco in Aukra. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean. SalMar also owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about SalMar.