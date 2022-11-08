Global $1.87 Billion Feminine Wipes Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Wipes Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global feminine wipes market is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $1.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The feminine wipes market is expected to grow to $2.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.



The main types of feminine wipes are ordinary and sanitary. Ordinary wipes refer to feminine wipes made using materials such as cotton, wool, polyester, and sometimes a mix of materials that are used suitable to use for everyday purposes. The age group that uses feminine wipes include 5 - 15 years, 16 - 30 years, 31 - 45 years, 46 - 60 years, and 61 and above. The distribution channels of feminine wipes include supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drugstores, and online, and other distribution channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the feminine wipes market in 2021. The regions covered in the feminine wipes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing education on menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to propel the growth of the feminine wipes market going forward. Menstrual hygiene is a hygienic approach during menstruation that can prevent women from infection in the reproductive and urinary tract. Education on menstrual hygiene among the female population helps the feminine wipes market by protecting dignity, building confidence, and strengthening sexual and reproductive health.

For instance, in May 2022, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, calls on countries to redouble efforts to strengthen menstrual hygiene measures in schools to control adverse health outcomes. Therefore, this increased awareness of menstrual hygiene among the female population is expected to boost demand for feminine wipes during the forecast period.



The shift in consumer preferences towards innovative and organic products is an emerging trend gaining popularity in the feminine wipes market. Organic feminine wipes are manufactured using bio-degradable and natural products and do not contain any harsh chemicals.

This has led to more women preferring to use organic feminine wipes. For instance, in 2021, according to a survey conducted by Aditi organic certifications Pvt Ltd, an Indian based- government-accredited organic certifications agency, of the 550 consumers participating in the survey from 5 metro cities in India, 62% of consumers reported that they buy organic products frequently. This indicates that more consumers are interested in using organic products.



In January 2021, Reckitt Benckiser a UK-based manufacturer of health, nutrition, and hygiene consumer goods acquired, Queen V for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the company expands Reckitt Benckiser's portfolio of health and wellness brands. Reckitt Benckiser would be able to enter the category of women's sexual health, hygiene and wellness through the addition of this brand to its portfolio. Queen V is a US-based vaginal hygiene and wellness company, operating in the feminine wipes market.



The countries covered in the feminine wipes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Feminine Wipes Market Characteristics



3. Feminine Wipes Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Feminine Wipes



5. Feminine Wipes Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Feminine Wipes Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Feminine Wipes Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Feminine Wipes Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Feminine Wipes Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Ordinary Wipes

Sanitary Wipes

6.2. Global Feminine Wipes Market, Segmentation By Age group, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5 - 15 years

16 - 30 years

31 - 45 years

46 - 60 years

61 and above

6.3. Global Feminine Wipes Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel Outlook, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

7. Feminine Wipes Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Feminine Wipes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Feminine Wipes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



