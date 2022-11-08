Hand Sanitizers Market Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR Of 6.2%, 2022-2032 | Latest Industry Coverage By Douglas Insights

Douglas, Isle of Man, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights, the world's first-ever market research report comparison engine, has now included Hand Sanitizer Market Research Reports in its comparison engine. Market experts, researchers, analytics, business professionals, and industry experts can now analyse past and current market trends, key drivers of growth, market constraints, barriers, and projections. Douglas Insights is a digital platform that gives researchers access to various private and public market reports. It enables them to evaluate and compare reports by Ratings, List of Contents, Date of Publication, and Prices.

The Hand Sanitizer Market is one of the few markets not negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This market experienced tremendous growth and is projected to continue its positive growth trend in the upcoming years.

The Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2032. Since the commencement of COVID, there's been a marked increase in public knowledge regarding the importance of hygiene and healthcare. Although there was a huge demand for hand Sanitizers long before the pandemic, its sales skyrocketed soon after people learned how easily transmittable Covid is.

Market Drivers

The market for hand Sanitizers is also projected to grow due to the increase in illnesses and the frequency and admittance of individuals affected by the virus. Thus, alcohol-based hand Sanitizers and disinfectants hold the largest market share in the global disinfectants market due to their efficiency against various viruses and bacteria.

Health care professionals worldwide are now advising routine hand washing with soap and water to stop the transmission of the coronavirus. However, in the absence of water, hand Sanitizers are the ideal substitute to help reduce the amount of dirt and germs on the hands. Additionally, the ethanol or ethyl alcohol ingredient used in the formulation of the instant hand sanitising gels kills 99.9% of bacteria in a matter of seconds. Due to these reasons, the hand Sanitizer market is expected to grow in the future.

Moreover, companies are investing in research and development to improve their formula due to the increasing demand for hand Sanitizers. For example, several hand Sanitizers now contain moisturising elements that help tackle skin dryness and dehydration.

South and East Asian counties offer significant growth and expansion opportunities in the hand Sanitizer market. Government initiatives have also increased public awareness regarding covid-19 protocols, health safety, and hygiene standards. Additionally, governments worldwide are increasingly granting manufacturing and distribution licenses to new companies to meet the rising demand for hand Sanitizer. These initiatives and relaxations are also fueling the growth of the hand Sanitizer market.

Furthermore, there is no tolerance for bacteria and viruses in the health and food services industries, and governments have stringent rules and regulations governing hygiene and safety standards. As a result of these strict policies, the commercial sector is increasingly adopting hand Sanitizers by encouraging staff members, including chefs, servers, and workers in the food industry, to use them frequently. Hand Sanitizers are now available at entry points in all public areas such as shopping centres, libraries, restaurants, salons, gyms, hospitals, etc., another factor fueling the demand for hand Sanitizers.

However, rising supply chain disruption and consequent supply-demand gaps worldwide create substantial challenges for companies operating in the hand Sanitizer market. Several firms are now resorting to mass production skills to meet the demand for hand Sanitizers.

Key players

The key players in the global Hand Sanitizer market in terms of value and volume include Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Procter and Gamble; Henkel AG and Company; The Himalaya Drug Company; GOJO Industries, Inc.; Unilever; Vi-Jon; Chattem, Inc.; Kutol; Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Hand Sanitizers Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 $XXBN Market Size Projection in 2032 $XX BN CAGR (2022-2032) 6.2% Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Increase in illnesses and the frequency and admittance of individuals affected by the virus. Segmentation By Product (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others) By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Drugstore, Online, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Procter and Gamble; Henkel AG and Company; The Himalaya Drug Company; GOJO Industries, Inc.; Unilever; Vi-Jon; Chattem, Inc.; Kutol; Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Segmentations

Hand Sanitizer Market- By Product

Gel

Foam

Liquid

Others

Hand Sanitizer Market- By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Drugstore

Online

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Hand Sanitizers industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Hand Sanitizers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Hand Sanitizers market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Hand Sanitizers market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Hand Sanitizers and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Hand Sanitizers across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

